Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
2022-01-28 08:55:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
2022-01-28 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Leaps to New Highs on a Hawkish Fed. Will USD Keep Going North?
2022-01-28 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Drop Tests 7-Month Uptrend as Key US Inflation Data Looms
2022-01-28 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
More View more
Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected

Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected

Richard Snow, Analyst

PCE Inflation Beat Fails to Extend Dollar Bull Run

  • PCE = 5.8% (actual) vs 5.7% (previous)
  • Core PCE = 4.9% (actual) vs 4.8 (estimate)
Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Personal Consumption Expenditure naturally attracts a lot of attention as the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. However, despite the beat in inflation, the figures are more or less in line with the estimate and anything other than a massive beat is likely to disappoint the raging dollar. This was much like the market’s reaction to the highest CPI print in 40 years which happened to print in line with forecasts

US Dollar Index (DXY) 5 min chart

Breaking News US PCE Heats Up: Core PCE at 4.9% vs 4.8% Expected

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

Similarly, the S&P 500 received a slight boost after the release trading in the region of 33 points higher.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Remains Bid, However, Nears Overextended Territory
US Dollar Remains Bid, However, Nears Overextended Territory
2022-01-28 12:10:00
AUD/USD Breaking Down as Multi-Month Support Creaks
AUD/USD Breaking Down as Multi-Month Support Creaks
2022-01-28 10:41:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bear Flag Break Seeks Support
2022-01-28 08:55:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rate Turns to US PCE after Lowest Close Since June 2020
2022-01-28 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR