EUR/USD
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Post-FOMC Plunge Searches For Support
2022-01-27 18:30:00
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
GBP/USD
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
S&P 500 Gives Back Premarket Gains in Choppy Session, Apple Earnings Beat

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Apple, Russia-Ukraine, Treasury Yields – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 gives back morning gains as chop continues to prevail
  • Apple beats top and bottom-line estimates, shares pop in after-hours
  • Yield curve continues to flatten following yesterday’s FOMC meeting

The S&P 500 gave back premarket gains during Thursday’s session as volatility continues to reign supreme on Wall Street. Markets continue to juggle ongoing geopolitical tensions, prospects of slower growth, and most importantly, central bank tightening. After a strong rally overnight during the European session, S&P 500 futures (ES) cooled off completely to finish the session lower as the U.S. yield curve continued to flatten. Given the sheer amount of event risk on the calendar this week, it is no wonder that price continues to swing in the search for fair value.

The S&P 500 has been subject to serious chop this week, with price effectively rangebound between 4,404 and 4.260. As mentioned, 4,404 has been a solid level all week with occasional overshoots. This level has effectively capped most price action, as bulls and bears continue to duel following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

Crucially, price has been unable to retake the 200-day moving average at 4,426. Despite the volatile swings, Monday’s lows remain untouched at 4.212.75, perhaps a good omen for those wishing to “buy the dip.” Price managed to avoid an hourly close below 4,313 during the New York session, potentially providing support for a near-term rally on the back of Apple earnings.

S&P 500 Futures 1 Hour Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Apple Q1 Earnings Summary:

Revenues: $123.95B vs. $119.05B est.

EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.90 est.

As mentioned, markets eagerly awaited Apple’s Q1 results after the closing bell on Thursday, which blew estimates out of the water. More specifically, iPhone and Mac revenues soundly beat estimates, coming in at $71.63 billion and $10.85 billion, respectively. Resounding beats on the top and bottom lines saw shares jump 5% in after-hours, pulling S&P 500 futures toward 4,350.

Despite the buoyant after-hours session, headwinds remain for risk-assets. Geopolitical tensions could see risk appetite decline, as President Biden warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that a Russian invasion “is now highly certain.” Fedspeak will be returning, offering Fed members opportunities to offer more insight into the Fed’s tightening process. Finally, fears over slowing growth could creep back into markets despite Q4 US GDP data showing robust growth. The notion of aggressive Fed tightening into slowing economic growth could exacerbate recent volatility.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

US 500
Mixed