Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions
2022-01-26 10:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Locked and Loaded on FOMC Trade Unwind
2022-01-26 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand
2022-01-26 05:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 40 Outlook: Retail Investors Buy Dips, is this a Warning?
2022-01-26 06:00:00
Federal Reserve Decision Strategy for the Dollar and Global Markets
2022-01-26 03:00:00
Gold Price Eyes November High After Clearing Monthly Opening Range
2022-01-26 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Under Pressure Ahead of Partygate Report and FOMC
2022-01-26 09:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Federal Reserve Decision Strategy for the Dollar and Global Markets
2022-01-26 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD Analysis

  • All eyes on U.S. central bank rate decision.
  • Russia/Ukraine tensions weighing down on Euro.
  • EUR/USD on the cusp of bear flag break.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later today (see economic calendar below) has markets around the world waiting with bated breath as to the forward guidance given by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell. What investors are most concerned about is “Quantitative Tightening” or the reduction of its balance sheet. In addition, an early close to asset purchases may weaken the dollar as markets may view this as an opposing force to tightening (rate hikes).

EURUSD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Euro comes under pressure via elevated Russia/Ukraine tensions which may have systemic reach throughout Europe. Russia is a major oil and gas producer and courier for countries within the EU. Should sanctions be imposed by other nations in an attempt to stave off the Russians, the EUR could deteriorate further against the greenback. The U.S. dollar is typically seen as a safe-haven currency relative to the Euro leaving further downside room for EUR/USD.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EURUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily EUR/USD price action has been on a downward trajectory this week leaving the 1.1300 psychological handle exposed to a break lower. This coincides with a bear flag resistance support breakout to the downside bringing into focus subsequent support targets, while a daily candle confirmation close below these aforementioned levels could prompt further downside.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1400
  • 20/50-day EMA (purple/blue)
  • 1.1300

Support levels:

  • 1.1186

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently marginally long on EUR/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but the fact that changes in shorts exceed changes in longs opens up a move higher.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

