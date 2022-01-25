S&P 500 Tumbles as Market Participants Brace for Crucial January Fed Meeting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
2022-01-25 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-01-25 07:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
Gold Price Forecast: Buoyed by Volatility Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; January Fed Meeting Preview
2022-01-25 17:05:00
More View more
S&P 500 Tumbles as Market Participants Brace for Crucial January Fed Meeting

S&P 500 Tumbles as Market Participants Brace for Crucial January Fed Meeting

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Microsoft, Federal Reserve, Treasury Yields – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 comeback falls short of positive territory, closes down 1.2%
  • Microsoft earnings beat estimates, shares plummet 4% after-hours
  • Markets turn to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting for near-term path

The S&P 500 failed to replicate Monday’s miraculous recovery from red to green, with Tuesday’s afternoon reversal falling just short of positive territory. The index ultimately closed down by roughly 1.2%, after sharp declines in the final hour of trading. Energy was the best of a bad bunch on Tuesday, fueled by WTI rising to over $85/bbl. Banks also fared well as Treasury yields rose across the curve. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed back above 1% in anticipation of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

S&P 500 Futures 1 Hour Chart

sp500 chart

Chart created with TradingView

Despite the intraday rally, the S&P 500 was unable to cling onto gains. E-mini S&P 500 futures (ES) found resistance yet again at 4,404, a level that also proved sticky in Monday’s session. The rejection from this level saw a swift and powerful decline in the final hour of trade, with said decline extending into the after-hours session. Post market declines were driven by Microsoft, which fell sharply despite posting strong quarterly results. Price immediately fell to support around 4,313, another prime example of the volatility of the last few sessions.

Microsoft Earnings Summary:

  • Revenue: $51.7B vs. $50.872B est.
  • EPS: $2.48 vs. $2.31 est.

Microsoft 5 Minute Chart

msft chart

Chart created with TradingView

Markets remain on edge ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC meeting, and rightly so. Markets have been quick to price in a hawkish Fed, with the baseline case including 4 rate hikes and balance sheet normalization in 2022. Slowing economic data could pave a path for the Fed to come across more dovish, potentially offering some respite for beaten down risk assets.

The nature of price action late Tuesday could paint an ominous picture for Wednesday, with price falling closer to the Monday low of 4,412.75. Should price breach these lows, more pain could be ahead. There is plenty of clean air below this week’s low, and price could even look to close a gap that remains from last March below 4,020. While trading down to roughly 4,000 may seem unconceivable to many, the gap fill constitutes just a 6.6% decline from current levels.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?
Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?
2022-01-25 16:00:00
IMF Cuts U.S. Growth for 2022 in WEO Forecasts
IMF Cuts U.S. Growth for 2022 in WEO Forecasts
2022-01-25 14:00:00
FX Pairs to consider in the Wake of Geopolitical Tensions, Stock Market Jitters
FX Pairs to consider in the Wake of Geopolitical Tensions, Stock Market Jitters
2022-01-25 11:45:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
2022-01-25 10:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish