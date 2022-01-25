News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
2022-01-25 15:00:00
Euro Holds Up vs. US Dollar Despite Market Mayhem Before Fed Meeting
2022-01-25 08:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-01-25 07:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
2022-01-25 10:28:00
Gold Prices Eye 5-Year Treasury Auction as FOMC, PCE Approach
2022-01-25 04:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
IMF Cuts U.S. Growth for 2022 in WEO Forecasts

IMF Cuts U.S. Growth for 2022 in WEO Forecasts

Kaithleen Pesantez,

IMF Main Talking Points:

  • IMF reduced U.S. growth forecast to 4.0% for 2022
  • Inflation and Omicron are main contributors to economy slowdown

IMF reported U.S. growth at 4.0% for 2022, down 1.2 percentage points than initially predicted. With the new Omicron variant, U.S. renewed restrictions and enforced lockdowns. The path that we initially saw with the vaccines were disrupted by Omicron variant and have set back recovery. The pandemic has also been one of the key drivers of reduced number in labor force affecting the supply chain. The impact on the economy from the pandemic and supply chain, manifested through a 40-year high inflation rate. Fossil Fuel prices almost doubled in the past year, driving up energy costs and the high demand for goods led to price pressures.

This is a developing story…

--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Kaithleen on Twitter: @ktpesantez

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

