Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Test Sub-1.1300, Major Support Below
2022-01-25 15:00:00
Euro Holds Up vs. US Dollar Despite Market Mayhem Before Fed Meeting
2022-01-25 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Bounce Then Sell Set-up
2022-01-25 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-01-25 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Buoyed by Volatility Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-25 16:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
2022-01-25 10:28:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; January Fed Meeting Preview
2022-01-25 17:05:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
More View more
Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?

Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, USD Talking Points

  • Bitcoin prices cling to support as Fed decision drives sentiment
  • BTC/USD sell-off loses steam, prices temporarily stabilize around key psychological level of $36,000
  • USD safe-haven appeal weighs on risk assets

Will the FOMC pave the way for Bitcoin?

A shift in risk sentiment currently continues to impact Bitcoin (BTC) as investors hone in on the highly anticipated Fed interest rate decision and the press conference that follows.

Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?

DailyFX economic calendar

With markets participants now pricing in a March rate hike, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to outline the trajectory ahead for both tapering and interest rates in an effort to combat the effects of inflation and reduce the swollen balance sheet.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how monetary policy affects Forex trading

Although large stimulus packages have supported the recovery throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, monetary policy tightening, rising geopolitical risks (including tensions between Ukraine and Russia) and inflationary fears have contributed to a decline in the price of Bitcoin, Tech stocks (Nasdaq 100) and riskier assets which currently remain under pressure.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

The recent sell-off for BTC/USD temporarily stalled after bears failed to break below the $32,000 handle. Despite a prominent downward trend developing since the November 2021 all-time high, the descending channel currently remains in play as the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 – 2021 provides both support and resistance for the imminent move at around $36,426.

If risk appetite continues to sour, bears may be offered the opportunity to drive prices back towards $32,000 which brings $30,000 and subsequently $28,000 into the spotlight.

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Bitcoin Price Setup – Will the Fed drive the next move for BTC/USD?

Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

On the contrary, if balance is restored and fears subside, Bitcoin could potentially revisit $38,000 with the next resistance zone residing at the key psychological level of $40,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

IMF Cuts U.S. Growth for 2022 in WEO Forecasts
IMF Cuts U.S. Growth for 2022 in WEO Forecasts
2022-01-25 14:00:00
FX Pairs to consider in the Wake of Geopolitical Tensions, Stock Market Jitters
FX Pairs to consider in the Wake of Geopolitical Tensions, Stock Market Jitters
2022-01-25 11:45:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears
2022-01-25 10:28:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rare Reversal Price Action in US Markets, Traders Switch to Sell the Rip
S&P 500 Forecast: Rare Reversal Price Action in US Markets, Traders Switch to Sell the Rip
2022-01-25 09:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin