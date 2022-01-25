Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gets a CPI Boost Amid Volatile Trading

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-24 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
Gold Price Setup: Bullion bulls lead the way, XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 07, 2022 when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2022-01-24 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gets a CPI Boost Amid Volatile Trading

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gets a CPI Boost Amid Volatile Trading

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q4 Inflation, Risk Aversion, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Australian fourth-quarter inflation crosses the wires at 3.5% YoY, beating 3.2% expected
  • Market sentiment in focus as risk aversion lingers ahead of key economic events
  • AUD/USD rises back to a recent level of conflict after volatile overnight session

Australian Fourth-Quarter Inflation

Australia’s fourth-quarter inflation rate crossed the wires at 3.5% this morning, beating the 3.2% consensus forecast, according to a Bloomberg survey. The hotter-than-expected inflation print will likely serve as a tailwind for the Australian Dollar. That is because the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may react in a hawkish manner given that the current rate is above the central bank’s 2 to 3% target range. AUD/USD was slightly higher on the day following the CPI print.

The market has increased bets that the RBA will tighten in recent months, pulling the chance for a rate hike into this year. Today’s CPI numbers may provide the necessary ammunition for the RBA to end its bond-buying program at the next policy meeting in February. The hot inflation follows a robust employment report that dropped last week. The question for traders is, will RBA Chief Philip Lowe continue to push back on the market’s aggressive outlook over rate hikes, or will he begin to capitulate slightly amid the increased inflationary pressure.

Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets are off to a cautious start after Wall Street trimmed deep losses late in the session overnight, with the embattled Nasdaq 100 index gaining for its first day since January 14, reversing a more than 2% intraday loss. Still, a sense of risk aversion is lingering in markets, and the safe-haven US Dollar gained overnight, which pressured the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unexpectedly tightened policy this morning, with the central bank citing inflationary risks.

Markets will likely remain on a cautious footing given the event risks ahead for the week and the increasingly tense Ukraine situation. The Federal Reserve’s policy decision will cross the wires later this week when it is expected to announce further details on how quickly the balance sheet will be reduced. Its asset purchases are expected to cease by March, when rates are also expected to lift off. The balance sheet has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.

New Zealand will report fourth-quarter inflation data later this week. The Kiwi economy has experienced more substantial inflation than its cross-Tasman neighbor Australia, which helps explain the relatively hawkish policy seen from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Analysts expect the print to cross the wires at 3.2% year-over-year, up from 3.0% in Q3. A hotter-than-expected print may boost NZD.

AUD/USD Technical Forecast

AUD/USD is back at a familiar level of conflict around the 0.7160 level, which has served as both support and resistance going back to September. A break above this area would put the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for a test, a level bulls had trouble with earlier this month. Alternatively, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement appears to be a likely level of support after an intraday move lower failed to breach the Fib.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd tech chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Reverses Losses on Dip-Buying, Will APAC Markets Follow?
Nasdaq 100 Reverses Losses on Dip-Buying, Will APAC Markets Follow?
2022-01-25 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Recovers from 5% Decline to Finish in Positive Territory
Nasdaq 100 Recovers from 5% Decline to Finish in Positive Territory
2022-01-24 23:00:00
Meme Stock Traders are Here To Stay… but They’ll Need to Adapt
Meme Stock Traders are Here To Stay… but They’ll Need to Adapt
2022-01-24 17:00:00
Gold Price Setup: Bullion bulls lead the way, XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price Setup: Bullion bulls lead the way, XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-24 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish