Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Russell 2000 Mauled as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Price Action

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holds Ground as Asset Allocations Unfold Ahead of the Fed. Can EUR/USD Rally?
2022-01-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast - WTI at Risk as the Equity Rout Threatens to Spill Over to Commodities
2022-01-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
2022-01-22 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-24 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns
2022-01-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breaking News: GBP/USD Indifferent After PMI Miss
2022-01-24 09:46:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-24 12:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
2022-01-23 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Russell 2000 Mauled as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Price Action

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Russell 2000 Mauled as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Price Action

Nick Cawley, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Russell 2000: Prices, Charts ,and Analysis

  • Equity markets testing fresh multi-week lows.
  • Market heavyweight’s Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla all announce earnings this week.

Global risk markets are under heavy selling pressure as the week starts with equities hit across the board, while cryptocurrencies are again registering heavy losses. The markets have been in a risk-off mood for most of January and losses are now accelerating as we head towards the FOMC decision on Wednesday. The markets are currently pricing-in an excessively hawkish Federal Reserve – 4+ rate hikes, end of quantitative easing, the start of quantitative tightening – and this coupled with Russian warmongering against Ukraine has hit risk sentiment hard. Russia is said to have 100,000 troops situated on the border with Ukraine, fueling invasion fears, with the US now suggesting that it will send up to 50,000 troops as well as aircraft and warships to Eastern Europe in an effort to stop Russia from making any incursion.

A look at three American indices shows the depth of the recent sell-off. This week’s US earnings season may also add some extra volatility with Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), and Visa (V) among a raft of heavyweight companies announcing their Q4 results.

The Nasdaq 100 is down just under 15% from its November 22 high and last week convincingly broke the dominant multi-month uptrend. The indices now rests on a prior swing low around 14,373 and a break below here opens the way to much deeper losses. The CCI indicator is deep in oversold territory and this may temper the current move lower.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Price Chart – January 24, 2022

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500, Russell 2000 Mauled as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Price Action

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

The S&P 500 is also making fresh multi-week lows with the indices down nearly 10% since the January 4 all-time high. The two largest constituents of the S&P 500, Apple (6.2% weighting) and Microsoft (5.9% weighting) release their earnings this week and any miss or disappointment could send the indices lower still. The next level of technical support for the US 500 is seen around 4,271.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart - January 24, 2022

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500, Russell 2000 Mauled as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Price Action

The Russell 2000, a small-cap market proxy is down nearly 20% since earlyNovember and heading into a technical bear market. The technical outlook remains weak with a 50-day sma/20- day sma ‘death cross’ formed on January 7. The indices has convincingly broken below a group of supportive prior lows and is now heading towards a zone between 1,884 and 1,924.

Russell 200 Daily Price Chart – January 24, 2022

Nasdaq 100, S&amp;P 500, Russell 2000 Mauled as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Price Action

What is your view on Equities and Risk – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise
2022-01-24 11:10:00
USD Longs Slashed, CAD Flips Net Long, No More Shorts to Fuel GBP/USD Rise
2022-01-24 11:10:00
British Pound Breaking News: GBP/USD Indifferent After PMI Miss
2022-01-24 09:46:00
British Pound Breaking News: GBP/USD Indifferent After PMI Miss
2022-01-24 09:46:00
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
Germany PMI Data Beat: Manufacturing (60.5), Services (52.2)
2022-01-24 08:50:00
S&P 500 Fall May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Tech Earnings in Focus
2022-01-24 01:30:00
S&P 500 Fall May Lead APAC Stocks Lower, Tech Earnings in Focus
2022-01-24 01:30:00
