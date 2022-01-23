News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
EUR/USD Forecast: Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Forecast - WTI at Risk as the Equity Rout Threatens to Spill Over to Commodities
Gold Prices Rise on Falling U.S. Treasury Yields and Geopolitical Risk Ahead of FOMC
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Turning Ugly
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
Gold
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May See Volatile Trading on FOMC and PCE Data
GBP/USD
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Slides Before PM ‘Party’ Report Next Week
USD/JPY
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound?
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision
Australian Dollar Under Pressure on Large PMI Miss. Are Global Macro Conditions Starting to Bite for AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

The Australian Dollar has started the week on the back foot after the release of PMI data today. The January numbers show the IHS Markit Australian Composite PMI fell to 45.3 from 54.9 previously.

The services sector saw a similar decline to 45.0 against the prior read of 55.1 but the manufacturing PMI held 55.3, down slightly from 57.7 for December.

This is likely due to the impact of the spread of Omicron disrupting business activity with case numbers continuing to soar.

Australia’s ASX 200 fell 2.27% on Friday and futures markets are indicating a decline of around 0.7% for the open here in Sydney.

The Australian Dollar also fell 0.57% on Friday and is slightly weaker already this morning.

AUD/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

