Euro at Risk as Rally Fails, Positioning Signal Turns More Bearish
2022-01-21 07:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit
2022-01-20 20:37:00
British Pound Holds Ground as Risk Aversion Grips Markets Ahead of Fed Action. Will GBP/USD Break?
2022-01-21 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories
2022-01-21 03:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-21 12:30:00
Dow Jones Reverses Earlier Gains & Stumbles into the Close, Falls Below its 200-day SMA
2022-01-20 23:00:00
Does the Nasdaq 100 Signal Full Risk Aversion? Here's What to Watch
2022-01-21 04:30:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, USD/CAD and S&P 500 Levels
2022-01-20 19:29:00
GBP/USD Dragged Lower by Weak Retail Sales, Ongoing Political Turmoil
2022-01-21 12:00:00
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-21 11:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
2022-01-20 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Canada Retail Sales for November

Canada Retail Sales for November

Kaithleen Pesantez,

Talking Points:

  • Retail Sales m/m at 0.7% vs expected 1.2%
  • Retail Sales ex-autos 1.1% vs expected 1.3%

Canadian Retail Sales

below estimated figures demonstrating consumer spending has begun to slow even before renewing restrictions within the provinces. Retail Sales has been holding up better than expected for the past few months but, it’s becoming unclear how sales will hold up with a surge in cases.

The increase to $58.1 billion in November was driven by higher sales at gasoline stations (+4.9%), building material, garden equipment and supplies dealers (+3.0%) and food/beverages stores (+1.0). Sales increased in 6 of 11 subsectors representing 63.8% of retail trade.

Canadian Dollar

saw a relatively muted reaction to the retail sales figures given that external factors are a more dominant theme at present. What's more, given that the figures are for November, the data is somewhat outdated, particularly in the context that this does not capture the Omicron impact.

CAD/USD Price Chart

Please add a description for the image.

Created by Kaithleen Pesantez

Canadian Outlook

With recent figures of consumer spending we are seeing an economic slow down, however inflation at an all time high, the likelihood of interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada next week is growing. This would be the first of many and the Bank of Canada is expected to raise the overnight rate by 25 basis points by next week.

--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Kaithleen on Twitter: @ktpesantez

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

