Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro at Risk as Rally Fails, Positioning Signal Turns More Bearish
2022-01-21 07:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Trendline Test After Resistance Hit
2022-01-20 20:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds Ground as Risk Aversion Grips Markets Ahead of Fed Action. Will GBP/USD Break?
2022-01-21 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to RSI Sell Signal amid Rise in US Inventories
2022-01-21 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Reverses Earlier Gains & Stumbles into the Close, Falls Below its 200-day SMA
2022-01-20 23:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-20 09:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Does the Nasdaq 100 Signal Full Risk Aversion? Here’s What to Watch
2022-01-21 04:30:00
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, USD/CAD and S&P 500 Levels
2022-01-20 19:29:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-21 11:00:00
British Pound Holds Ground as Risk Aversion Grips Markets Ahead of Fed Action. Will GBP/USD Break?
2022-01-21 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Monthly Low as Risk Appetite Recovers
2022-01-20 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • Choppy G10 Trade Persists
  • Fed at Risk of Disappointing Uber Hawkish Expectations
  • AUD Susceptible to a Short Squeeze

Choppy G10 Trade Persists

Yet another choppy week for the Australian Dollar and further emphasising the tug and pull of several narratives that G10 FX has been caught up in. That said, on the domestic front, the outlook is promising for the Aussie, the latest jobs report will make the case harder to argue for the RBA to pushback on rising speculation over rate hikes this year. The unemployment rate fell to the 4.2% and hitting the lowest level since pre-GFC, a level not expected by the RBA until 2023. However, with risk appetite under pressure, the domestic story will take a back seat for the time being.

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Fed at Risk of Disappointing Uber Hawkish Expectations

Looking ahead to next week, the key focus for the Aussie will be the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and given how markets have repriced Fed policy on the uber hawkish side, the risk lies with the Fed failing to match those hawkish expectations set. As such, on the back of a hawkish disappointment, which is where I am leaning towards, the Aussie would likely outperform (keep in mind, CFTC positioning shows the largest short in the Aussie.). That is not to say the Fed will not be hawkish, because they will. However, it is a play on the fact that with markets priced (as also shown in investment bank forecasts) for rate lift-off in March and four hikes this year with the addition quantitative tightening, I struggle to see how the Fed can be more hawkish than that. Not to mention that with risk appetite notable weaker in the lead up to the Fed meeting, Powell will be cautious in overdoing the hawkish rhetoric.

Fed Call for 2022

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

AUD Susceptible to a Short Squeeze

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

Source: CFTC, Refinitiv, DailyFX

Taking a look at the chart, rising trendline support has held thus far, however, should the pair close below, this could mark the signal of a deeper pullback towards 0.7100. Meanwhile, on the topside, resistance is situated at 0.7300.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Fed Risk

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Breaches 40K on Global Risk Aversion
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Breaches 40K on Global Risk Aversion
2022-01-21 11:00:00
Rampant Rand Clings on to Best Performing Currency Against USD YTD
Rampant Rand Clings on to Best Performing Currency Against USD YTD
2022-01-21 08:49:00
S&P 500 Index May Lead APAC Lower, Netflix Outlook Disappoints
S&P 500 Index May Lead APAC Lower, Netflix Outlook Disappoints
2022-01-21 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Routed in Sharp Mid-day Reversals, Tech Leads Declines
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Routed in Sharp Mid-day Reversals, Tech Leads Declines
2022-01-20 22:00:00
Advertisement