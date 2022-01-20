Turkish Central Bank Leaves Policy Unchanged - USD/TRY Pares Initial Dip

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bounces Back as US Dollar Pauses on Yield Dip. Will EU Inflation Ignite the ECB?
2022-01-20 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Defends Monthly Low Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2022-01-19 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bounces Back as US Dollar Pauses on Yield Dip. Will EU Inflation Ignite the ECB?
2022-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Roars to New Heights, Ignoring a Strong US Dollar. Where To For WTI?
2022-01-20 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-20 09:30:00
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rewards Bulls, But Silver Provides a Bigger Bounty
2022-01-20 04:00:00
Dollar Rally Stalls and QQQ Can Break Either Way Into Thursday Trade
2022-01-20 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bounces Back as US Dollar Pauses on Yield Dip. Will EU Inflation Ignite the ECB?
2022-01-20 06:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-01-19 18:37:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Are the Pullbacks Reversals?
2022-01-19 02:00:00
More View more
Turkish Central Bank Leaves Policy Unchanged - USD/TRY Pares Initial Dip

Turkish Central Bank Leaves Policy Unchanged - USD/TRY Pares Initial Dip

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD/TRY, CBRT Price Analysis & News

  • Turkish Central Bank Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged for the First Time Since August
  • Initial USD/TRY Dip Quickly Pared

The Turkish Central Bank left its weekly repo rate unchanged 14%, in-line with expectations. This also marks the first time that the repo rate has been left unchanged since August, potentially suggesting that the unorthodox easing cycle has ended. In reaction to the decision, the Turkish Lira firmed over 1% vs the USD, albeit paring some of that move. Now while is a step in the right direction by the CBRT to bring about some stability in the Lira, there will remain a considerable amount of risk surrounding monetary policy given President Erdogan’s unorthodox views on interest rates.

In the accompanying statement, the Committee expects disinflation process will begin on the back of measures taken along with the unwind of base effects and thus reinforced their decision to keep the policy rate unchanged. That being said, risks continue to remain tilted to the downside for the Turkish Lira and eyes will be on the cumulative impact of recent rate cuts going forward.

USD/TRY 1-Minute Chart

Turkish Central Bank Leaves Policy Unchanged - USD/TRY Pares Initial Dip

Source: Refinitiv

As a side note, volatility in the Turkish Lira is important for equity traders, namely those who have exposure to Spanish Banks and the IBEX 35, which we have highlighted previously.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

SA Rand Price Analysis: ZAR Gains as CPI (5.9%) Fuels Rate Hike Probability
SA Rand Price Analysis: ZAR Gains as CPI (5.9%) Fuels Rate Hike Probability
2022-01-20 12:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Listless – Where Has All the Volatility Gone?
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Listless – Where Has All the Volatility Gone?
2022-01-20 10:00:00
Elevated Investor Expectations Sees Hang Seng Index (HSI) Up +3.0% After Yet Another Rate Cut
Elevated Investor Expectations Sees Hang Seng Index (HSI) Up +3.0% After Yet Another Rate Cut
2022-01-20 09:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Falls on Rising Yield Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index follow?
Nasdaq 100 Falls on Rising Yield Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index follow?
2022-01-20 02:00:00
Advertisement