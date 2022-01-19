News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support
2022-01-18 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
2022-01-18 10:28:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 7-Year High on Tight Demand, Iraq Pipeline Blast
2022-01-19 04:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-18 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down on Yield Surge but Russia-Ukraine Tensions has Bulls Ready to Fire
2022-01-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Imminent- XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-18 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Support But Will Bearish Momentum Take?
2022-01-19 03:53:00
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Are the Pullbacks Reversals?
2022-01-19 02:00:00
NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again
2022-01-18 23:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 7-Year High on Tight Demand, Iraq Pipeline Blast

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 7-Year High on Tight Demand, Iraq Pipeline Blast

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 7-Year High on Tight Demand, Iraq Pipeline Blast

WTI crude oil prices extended higher to $87 bbl, a level not seen since October 2014. A key oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey was hit by an explosion, adding pressure to an already tight market.

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices surged to the highest level seen since 2014 amid tight market conditions
  • Iraq-Turkey pipeline blast boosted prices as investors mulled geopolitical risks
  • WTI is trending higher within an “Ascending Channel”, underscoring a upward trajectory

Crude oil prices extended higher during Wednesday’s APAC mid-day session, trading at the highest level seen since October 2014. WTI is heading towards $87 bbl, and Brent is trading at around $88.8 bbl. Oil prices have been well-supported by rising physical demand, with Asian importers paying higher premiums for spot cargoes. Earlier this week, Japan and China released upbeat macro data, underscoring resilience of the world’s second- and third-largest economies against the headwind of the Omicron variant. China and Japan are the world’s first and fifth largest oil importers respectively.

A key pipeline that transports oil from Iraq to Europe through Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan was hit by a blast today. The pipeline carries nearly half a million barrels of oil per day, so its outage has had an outsized impact on prices. Although the shutdown appears likely to be short-lived after fires are brought under control, traders remain jittery about geopolitical tensions in the region and their impact on oil supply.

Market participants remain bullish on oil. Goldman Sachs forecasted $100 bbl for Brent in the third quarter due to strong demand and tight supply. OPEC also foresees robust growth in world oil demand in 2022, predicting the oil market would be “well-supported” throughout the year. If their forecasts are correct, rising energy and raw material prices may prompt the Fed and other central banks to raise interest rates faster and sooner to rein in inflation.

In the US, crude inventories have been falling for seven weeks in a row, underscoring strong demand for energy (chart below). Investors will eye the next release on Thursday for more clues.

WTI Crude Oil Price vs. DoE Weekly Change in Crude Inventory

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 7-Year High on Tight Demand, Iraq Pipeline Blast

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, WTI is trending higher within a “Ascending Channel as highlighted on the chart below. The upper and lower bound of the channel may be viewed as immediate resistance and support levels respectively. The trio of short-, medium- and longer-term SMA lines are about to form a “Golden Cross”, underscoring a upward trajectory. The MACD indicator is trending higher, suggesting that bullish momentum is still dominating.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 7-Year High on Tight Demand, Iraq Pipeline Blast

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
S&P 500 Stuck Between Key Moving Averages as Traders Eye Earnings, January Fed Meeting
S&P 500 Stuck Between Key Moving Averages as Traders Eye Earnings, January Fed Meeting
2022-01-18 23:00:00
Bank Earnings: GS and SCHW Earnings Miss
Bank Earnings: GS and SCHW Earnings Miss
2022-01-18 18:01:00
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude