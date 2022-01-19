Canadian Inflation Rate 4.8% as Expected - Markets Look to BoC Next Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fails to Recover Despite 10-Year German Bond Yields Turning Positive
2022-01-19 10:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Go Long
2022-01-19 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-19 09:30:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as Treasury Yields Surge and Crude Oil Soars. Where to Next?
2022-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Goldman Sachs Earnings Disappoints, Nikkei 225 May Follow Lower
2022-01-19 01:00:00
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-18 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Range Trading Setup as US Yields Rise
2022-01-19 09:09:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as Treasury Yields Surge and Crude Oil Soars. Where to Next?
2022-01-19 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Dollar Setup: Bullish GBP/USD Above 1.354
2022-01-19 15:00:00
UK Inflation Soars in December, GBP/USD Underpinned by Strong UK Data Releases
2022-01-19 07:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Are the Pullbacks Reversals?
2022-01-19 02:00:00
NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again
2022-01-18 23:00:00
More View more
Canadian Inflation Rate 4.8% as Expected - Markets Look to BoC Next Week

Canadian Inflation Rate 4.8% as Expected - Markets Look to BoC Next Week

Richard Snow, Analyst

Core Inflation Rate = 4% vs 3.5% (Estimate)

Inflation Rate YoY = 4.8% vs 4.8 (Estimate)

Advertisement

Canadian CPI has arguably become one of the most intriguing data points of 2022 thus far, not far behind the US inflation print because markets currently expect as many as six rate hikes this year – that’s two more than the Fed and Bank of England (BoE).

Canadian CPI

Canadian Inflation Rate 4.8% as Expected - Markets Look to BoC Next Week

Source: DailyFX econ calendar,

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Overly hawkish expectations can prove to be misguided, as we saw in November of last year when the Bank of England decided against a rate hike despite markets having already priced one in. The Pound subsequently dropped as markets recalibrated future expectations.

Highlights of the Report from Statistics Canada:

  • On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1% in December, following a 0.2% increase in November. This was the first monthly decline since December 2020, as gasoline prices fell in response to lower demand amid the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
  • Prices rose in all eight major components on a year-over-year basis in December. Transportation and shelter prices contributed the most to the increase in the CPI.
  • YoY, prices for services rose at a faster pace than on December when compared to November.
  • Statistics Canada

USD/CAD Immediate Reaction

USD/CAD dropped slightly after the release of the data but has since then recovered to levels seen just before the release. All eyes now shift to the BoC meeting next Wednesday where markets have priced in nearly 90% of a 25 basis point hike.

USD/CAD 5 Minute Chart

Canadian Inflation Rate 4.8% as Expected - Markets Look to BoC Next Week

Source: IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Earnings Season: PG, BAC, and UNH Surpass Expectations
Earnings Season: PG, BAC, and UNH Surpass Expectations
2022-01-19 14:08:00
Boris Johnson Risks Facing Vote of No-Confidence - Impact on GBP/USD
Boris Johnson Risks Facing Vote of No-Confidence - Impact on GBP/USD
2022-01-19 12:10:00
EUR/USD Fails to Recover Despite 10-Year German Bond Yields Turning Positive
EUR/USD Fails to Recover Despite 10-Year German Bond Yields Turning Positive
2022-01-19 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Range Trading Setup as US Yields Rise
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Range Trading Setup as US Yields Rise
2022-01-19 09:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish