EUR/USD
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Resistance, EUR/JPY Support
2022-01-18 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
2022-01-18 10:28:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
New Variant Greets New Year: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-18 14:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-17 10:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Imminent- XAU/USD Levels
2022-01-18 19:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-01-18 12:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY
News
NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again
2022-01-18 23:00:00
USD/JPY Recovery to Persist as Bullish Price Series Remains Intact
2022-01-18 20:30:00
S&P 500 Stuck Between Key Moving Averages as Traders Eye Earnings, January Fed Meeting

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Tech Stocks, Federal Reserve, Treasury Yields, Goldman Sachs – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 sinks on rising US Treasury yields, mixed earnings sentiment
  • Only 1 of 11 S&P 500 sector groups positive on Tuesday, that being energy
  • Market participants remain on edge with earnings, January Fed meeting upcoming

Major US equity benchmarks declined on Tuesday after U.S. markets reopened following the long weekend. The S&P 500 closed the session down 1.8%, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 declined 1.5% and 2.6%, respectively. The S&P 500 finds itself perched in a precarious position, with Tuesday’s session highs testing the 50-day moving average and the session lows testing the 100-day moving average. The 100-day moving average has proven to be support for the two notable dips during December, and bulls may look to this key indicator as a potential reversal point for the index.

U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply during the overnight session following the Bank of Japan’s first policy meeting of 2022. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield traded back through 1.87%, building on a strong start to 2022. Notably, the 2-year Treasury yield rose to 1.10%, its highest level since February 2020. With yields across the curve pushing higher, equities were under pressure from the opening bell. Just one of the eleven S&P 500 sector groups finished positive on the day, with energy benefitting from surging oil prices. Disappointing trading revenues from Goldman Sachs saw the major investment bank’s shares sink roughly 7%.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Event risk remains high in the coming sessions, with major S&P 500 constituents Netflix, Bank of America, and UnitedHealth all set to report earnings this week. Of the 33 S&P 500 companies to report so far, roughly 70% have beaten their consensus earnings estimate(s). While 70% is a strong beat rate, it lags well behind last quarter’s figure of 81% (Figures according to FactSet).

A disappointing corporate earnings season could place additional pressure on the major U.S. indices, with economic data already hinting at a slowing economy. Consumer confidence, retail sales, and industrial production data have all come in below expectations recently, which may paint a worrying outlook for equities in the near-term. That being said, market participants will learn more about the trajectory of the economy at the upcoming January FOMC policy meeting.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

