News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
2022-01-18 10:28:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-18 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-17 10:30:00
Goldman Sachs and Netflix Earnings Eyed as S&P 500 Faces "Reality Check"
2022-01-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-18 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
2022-01-18 09:05:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
More View more
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields

Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • UST 2-year yield back above 1%, UST 10-year eyes 1.9%.
  • Gold looks set to move lower.
  • IG client sentiment remains mixed.

US Treasury yields jumped overnight with the interest-rate sensitive 2-year printing a fresh 23-month high of 1.05%, while the benchmark 10-yearhit 1.83%, a level last seen in January 2020. Market expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates four times this year, by 25bps each time, and that the central bank will start to pare back the country’s bloated balance sheet sometime later this year, are driving bond yields ever higher ahead of next week’s central bank policy meeting.

For all market-moving data releases and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar

US Treasury Yields via Investing.Com

Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields

The outlook for gold remains mixed to negative with the precious metal expected to remain within a $1,763/oz. to $1,837/oz. Fibonacci range. This multi-week range will likely tighten over the short-term with the Average True Range indicator (ATR) stuck at a near two-year low, highlighting the lack of volatility in the market. The current moving average set-up is also mixed although a bearish ‘death cross’ did form a couple of days ago, adding a layer of bearish sentiment. On the downside, $1,800/oz. guards the January 7 multi-week low at $1,783/oz. ahead of the 50% Fibonacci retracement at $1,763/oz.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price January 18, 2022

Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields

Retail trader data show

69.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.25 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.79% higher than yesterday and 9.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.06% higher than yesterday and 1.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX
European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX
2022-01-18 11:37:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
2022-01-18 10:28:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
2022-01-18 09:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish