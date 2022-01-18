European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
2022-01-18 10:28:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-18 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-17 10:30:00
Goldman Sachs and Netflix Earnings Eyed as S&P 500 Faces "Reality Check"
2022-01-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-18 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
2022-01-18 09:05:00
Euro Wilts as Soaring Treasury Yields Lift US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Break Down?
2022-01-18 06:00:00
More View more
European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

Richard Snow, Analyst

EU Stocks 50, DAX Analysis:

  • Uptick in US -2 year yield has EU equities trading lower – in lead up to Fed meeting next week
  • Euro Stoxx Index weighed down by tech, real estate and financial sectors
  • DAX, EU Stocks technical analysis and key near-term levels to watch

European stocks followed the Asian market lower in early trade on Tuesday, as higher, short to medium term yields in the US and Germany reinforced the market expectation of a ‘hawkish’ Fed and multiple rate hikes in 2022.

The big mover was the US 2 year (most responsive to near term rate expectations) as it surpassed the 1% mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In fact, the US 2 year yield last traded around the 1% handle in February of 2020, just before the start of the global lockdowns. The German 10 year bund trades slightly lower this morning around -0.03 but largely continues on its upward path towards zero.

US Bond Yields (2 year. 10 year and 20 year)

European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

Source: Tradingview, prepared by Richard Snow

Elsewhere, in the Euro Stoxx 50 Index, sectors such as tech, real estate and financials trade in the red this morning with the one unsurprising standout being the energy sector, trading up by nearly 0.5% on the day.

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Summary

European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

EU Stocks 50 Technical Analysis

The broad-based equity sell-off thus far looks rather tame for the time being. There has already been a sizeable pullback from the daily low as it failed to break and hold below the zone of support (4245 – 4255) however, the daily close will ultimately reveal whether a bounce or break is most favored.

Support: (4245 – 4255), 4195, 4135

Resistance: 4322

Euro Stocks 50 Daily Chart

European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

Germany 40 (DAX) Technical Analysis

The DAX witnessed a bounce off the 200 day SMA earlier today and currently tests the 15770 zone of support. Failure to break and hold below the 15770 level and 200 SMA, may suggest that the sell-off is a temporary response to the uptick in rates and represents an opportunity to rejoin the bull trend as opposed to a deep pullback.

Support: 200 day SMA, 15770, 15430

Resistance: 16032, 16300

Germany 40(DAX) Daily Chart

European Stocks Drop as Yields Tick Higher, EU Stocks, DAX

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
Crude Oil Outlook: UAE Attack Drives WTI, Brent to 7-Year High
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower, Rattled by Soaring US Treasury Yields
2022-01-18 12:30:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Dismisses Surprise ZEW Economic Sentiment Index Beat
2022-01-18 10:28:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
Japanese Yen Forecast: Brief USD/JPY Rebound as BoJ Squashes Recent Speculation
2022-01-18 09:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
Germany 40
Bearish