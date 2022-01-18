News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Bank Earnings: GS and SCHW Earnings Miss

Bank Earnings: GS and SCHW Earnings Miss

Kaithleen Pesantez,

Goldman Sachs (GS), Schwab (SCHW) Talking Points:

  • US earnings season continues with this morning seeing quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Schwab.
  • Goldman Sachs (GS) earnings missed by 95 cents, $10.81 vs $11.76 expected.
  • Charles Schwab (SCHW) slightly fall short of expectations at $0.86/share.

Last Friday, we saw strong earnings from banks and that expected increase in interest rates will translate into higher bank revenue. But today, Goldman Sachs and Charles Schwab gave us a reality check that wage inflation is impacting banks at a greater rate and other increased expenses will hinder on earnings as inflation has reached a 40-year high.

Goldman Sachs (GS)

premarket shares dropped by 8.3% after equities desk revenue fell short by $300 million, below the $2.43 billion estimate. Expenses also rose by 23% to 7.27 billion for Q4, largely due to increased pay and benefits for its employees. However, overall revenues of $12.64 billion were well above the estimate of $12.08 billion but with a such a large miss on earnings, GS shares fell to a new 6-month low.

Goldman Sachs Price Chart

Bank Earnings: GS and SCHW Earnings Miss

Created by Kaithleen Pesantez

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

increased profits from last year but fell short of estimates. Earnings came in at $0.86 vs $0.88 expected and revenues missed by -1.33%, printing at 4.71 billion vs the 4.77 billion expected. Contributors to the miss were primarily from a combination of lower-than-expected trading revenues and higher rates of inflation.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) Price Chart

Bank Earnings: GS and SCHW Earnings Miss

Created by Kaithleen Pesantez

--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Kaithleen on Twitter: @ktpesantez

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

