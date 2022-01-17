News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Has the Euro Rally Failed Already? Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2022-01-17 08:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
Crude Oil Holds Gains as Chinese Data Prompts the PBOC to Act. Where to for WTI?
2022-01-17 06:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-17 10:30:00
Goldman Sachs and Netflix Earnings Eyed as S&P 500 Faces "Reality Check"
2022-01-16 12:00:00
Gold Prices Eyeing $1,816 as Japanese and Chinese Data Beat Expectations
2022-01-17 04:30:00
Gold Price Tracks January Opening Range Going Into Fed Blackout Period
2022-01-15 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ
2022-01-17 10:18:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

JAPANESE YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

2022 has been relatively strong for the Japanese Yen against an overextended U.S. dollar. The Yen’s safe-haven appeal has also come into play with tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields popped to yearly highs on Friday supportive of USD strength (USD/JPY is the highest positively correlated G10 pair to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields), and continues this week despite U.S. bond markets being closed. Tomorrows open should bring in more liquidity and volume to what is likely to be a thin trading day. However, volatility may be apparent via the significant option expirations today (see strikes below). In many cases, market participants tend to move prices closer to the respective strike values as expiration looms which could point to maintained upside as the large 115.00-10 expiry materializes.

USD/JPY OPTION EXPIRIES TODAY:

114.05-10 (520M), 114.20 (1.0BLN), 115.00-10 (1.577BLN)

JPY ECONOMIC CALENDAR

USDJPY economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Tomorrow’s Bank of Japan (BOJ’s) interest rate decision is expected to be anticlimactic with no policy changes expected. Growth forecasts are likely to be reviewed lower with inflation on the up. We can see markets pricing in no change to the current rate in the table below with roughly 90% conviction.

boj INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY DAILY CHART

USD/JPY daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Friday saw channel support (black) tested for the third time since October 2021 with the trendline holding once more. The daily candle print represents a long lower wick (blue) thus signaling this weeks positive open for USD/JPY bulls, coinciding with a failure to close below the 114.00 psychological handle.

Key resistance levels:

Key support levels:

  • 114.00/Channel support

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net short on USD/JPY, with 57% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we take a contrarian view on sentiment which suggests further upside on the pair however, the net change (daily) in long positions outweigh shorts which points to a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

