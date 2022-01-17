News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dollar Recovery Threatens Euro Gains
2022-01-17 13:30:00
Has the Euro Rally Failed Already? Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2022-01-17 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Chasing Oil, CAD Data Key for BoC Hike
2022-01-17 12:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-17 10:30:00
Goldman Sachs and Netflix Earnings Eyed as S&P 500 Faces "Reality Check"
2022-01-16 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases
2022-01-17 16:30:00
Gold Prices Eyeing $1,816 as Japanese and Chinese Data Beat Expectations
2022-01-17 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ
2022-01-17 10:18:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-17 07:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold, US Dollar (USD) Talking Points:

Gold and the US Dollar go to war - Fed meeting nears

Gold prices have continued to trade sideways in today’s trading session as risk appetite remains focused on the global economic backdrop.

Despite a rise in geopolitical tensions and a slightly weaker US Dollar, gains have been relatively limited as investors anticipate next week’s Fed meeting. Whilst hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve has allowed investors to price in the expectations of rate hikes in March, any surprises and additional event risk could push the safe-haven metal out of its recent range.

Although inflationary pressures and the spread of the Omicron variant has allowed the safe-haven metal to stabilize above the $1,800 handle, the economic calendar will likely continue to provide an additional catalyst for price action for both the short and medium-term move.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how monetary policy affects Forex trading

Gold Price Analysis

At the time of writing, Gold prices are trading below a key level of resistance of around $1,830, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 – 2021 move. Although the downward trajectory currently remains intact, bulls have managed to drive prices above the 50 period SMA (moving average) providing support at $1,806.

While fundamental factors remain prime catalysts for risk sentiment, the above-mentioned levels have formed a zone of confluency between these support and resistance levels as the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) falls back into range.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Gold (XAU/USD) Sentiment

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Wrestles With Resistance, US Dollar eases

Gold: At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 68.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.15 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.81% higher than yesterday and 15.88% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.76% higher than yesterday and 0.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dollar Recovery Threatens Euro Gains
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dollar Recovery Threatens Euro Gains
2022-01-17 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Chasing Oil, CAD Data Key for BoC Hike
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Chasing Oil, CAD Data Key for BoC Hike
2022-01-17 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ
Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ
2022-01-17 10:18:00
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
British Pound (GBP): A Potentially Volatile Cocktail of Heavyweight Data and Politics
2022-01-17 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
USDOLLAR