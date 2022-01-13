News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: Dollar Sell-Off May be Losing Steam as EUR/USD Nears 1.15
2022-01-13 12:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
2022-01-13 04:00:00
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Running Into a Familiar Zone of Resistance
2022-01-13 10:31:00
Gold Price Leaps as the US Dollar Crumbles After US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-13 02:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out
2022-01-13 09:05:00
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range
2022-01-12 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD Analysis

  • Look out for the dip!
  • ECB’s Lagarde Speech could support Euro gains.
  • Technical pattern could lead to further EUR/USD downside.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The dollar is the talk of the town at the moment after Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and elevated U.S. inflation levels led to a fading greenback. The Euro benefitted along with most USD crosses in a short-term relief rally. The hawkish slant from the Fed with inflationary pressures mounting, aligns with a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields and I foresee dollar longs picking back up soon.

Dollar strength has been largely priced in since late 2021 which has had the current underwhelming response in dollar upside however, fundamentals supporting the USD remains strong which could see market participants looking to buy dollar dips. Of course there is still room for the Euro to run but this is likely to be limited.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

EURUSD economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Coming up tomorrow is the ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech which could turn slightly more aggressive after ECB member Luis de Guindos eluded to the more persistent threat of inflation. Outside of European events, the U.S. calendar later today will provide some interesting releases including initial jobless claims as well as several Fed speeches.

In early trading tomorrow, German GDP (2021) is set for a marked comeback and could give the Euro additional support should actual figures come in above estimates – German data is often a good indicator of the overall EU region. U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment data for December are the standout high impact announcements to close off the trading week.

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EURUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Break above rising wedge pattern (yellow) invalidates the formation with focus on the 1.1500 psychological handle. With fundamentals backing the dollar, the Euro recovery is unlikely to extend too far. I suspect the guidance from the rising wedge (bearish continuation) should not be dismissed but rather picking up from a different point. Prices have now found resistance at the 100-day EMA (yellow).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflects my outlook to some extend as it approaches overbought territory. The overbought zone should coincide with the 1.1500 level which may see the re-entrance of USD bulls.

Resistance levels:

  • 1.1680
  • 1.1500

Support levels:

  • 1.1400
  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA UNCLEAR

IGCS shows retail traders are currently marginally long on EUR/USD, with 51% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but the fact that traders are positioned roughly equally, there is currently no preferred directional bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

