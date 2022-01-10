USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch
2022-01-10 09:05:00
Euro Boosted by Weaker US Dollar After Jobs Data. Can EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-01-10 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-01-07 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-10 09:30:00
Gold Price Holds Ground as US Dollar Falls and Real Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-10 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Running Into Resistance
2022-01-10 11:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Inflation Data in Focus After FOMC Minutes, NFP
2022-01-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot
2022-01-10 12:10:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Inflation Data in Focus After FOMC Minutes, NFP
2022-01-09 16:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

Richard Snow, Analyst

IG Client Sentiment Analysis:

  • USD/CAD: Sideways dollar and elevated oil prices support current bearish trend
  • USD/JPY: Recent pullback and changes in ST positioning suggest a stronger pullback may be at hand
  • GBP/JPY: Strong bull trend may look for a short term breather, 77% net-short

Throughout this article we will analyze a number of interesting markets within the context of current IG client sentiment. We typically take a contrarian view to heavily one-sided sentiment, when observed in strong trending markets.

For more information on how to use IG client sentiment take a look at our sentiment guide.

USD/CAD Charting and Retail Positioning (IG)

The dollar (via the US dollar index ‘DXY’) has shown a bit of weakness lately and has been largely moving sideways as the market struggles to price in relatively bullish Fed minutes (December meeting) and a number of rate hikes forecast in 2022. On the other hand, CAD remains steady, supported by elevated oil prices.

  • Retail trader data shows 70.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.37 to 1.
  • Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes provides a USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

The bearish trend and retail positioning are at odds with each other - as generally witnessed. As a result, USD/CAD may continue to trend lower.

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

USD/JPY Charting Retail Positioning (IG)

USD/JPY continues to pullback after an impressive start to 2022, printing a high well over 116.00. The Yen has been underperforming, as it would, as other major central banks continue their quest of normalizing monetary policy, which means reducing stimulus and hiking interest rates. With the US and UK expecting to hike rates a number of times in 2022, the Bank of Japan continues its negative interest rate policy in an attempt to boost the economy and spur on inflation.

  • Retail trader data shows 29.08% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.44 to 1
  • Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

The recent move lower in USD/JPY has resulted in a reduction in overall short positioning (more bullish on a short term basis) therefore, the contrarian approach to sentiment suggest that the pullback may continue.

Please add a description for the image.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

usdjpy

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

GBP/JPY Charting and Retail Positioning (IG)

GBP/JPY is a pair that has been identified as one to watch after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to hike rates in December of 2021 - the first hike since the start of the pandemic. As a result, GBP/JPY has been high up on the list of currency pairs that stand to benefit from a possible ‘carry trade’ in Q1 2022. In fact, this is one of our top trades for the quarter.

GBP/JPY certainly ended 2021 and has begun 2022 on a bullish note but approaches prior resistance - and turning point - at 158.25, whilst remaining in overbought territory.

Retail positioning heavily anticipates a reversal and this collective group of traders often trades against strong prevailing trends.

  • Retail trader data shows 23.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.25 to 1.
  • However, positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes suggests a mixed GBP/JPY trading bias.

Therefore, sentiment and current price action seem to suggest caution. A temporary move lower, considering the overbought condition, is still possible but the strong bullish trend remains in place, meaning lower moves from here could simply result in better levels for bullish continuation plays.

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Sentiment Snapshot

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Running Into Resistance
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Running Into Resistance
2022-01-10 11:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Under Pressure in Early Trading, CPI in Focus
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Under Pressure in Early Trading, CPI in Focus
2022-01-10 10:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch
Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch
2022-01-10 09:05:00
S&P 500 Retreats Amid Rate Hike Fears, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow Lower
S&P 500 Retreats Amid Rate Hike Fears, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow Lower
2022-01-10 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish