Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Steady as the US Dollar Firms Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls. Where To For Euro?
2022-01-07 06:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-01-06 19:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-07 07:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2022-01-06 19:32:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2022: Start of Year Bodes Well for AUD, GBP, Gold
2022-01-06 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-07 04:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Pullback Generates RSI Sell Signal Ahead of NFP Report
2022-01-06 20:30:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon

Justin McQueen, Strategist

CAD, USD/CAD, Analysis and Talking Points

  • CAD Risks Are Lower
  • BoC’s Hawkish Outlook is Far Too Aggressive

CAD Risks Are Lower

Unlike its high beta counterparts, the Canadian Dollar has been slightly shielded from the risk aversion stemming from the Fed’s hawkish minutes amid the impressive resilience in the oil market with Brent crude futures above $82/bbl.

As I have said, previously, I expect the Canadian Dollar to be extremely sensitive to the upcoming key data releases, given the aggressive hawkish pricing for the BoC. As well as the fact that money markets are pricing a 65% probability for a hike at the January meeting, which I would say is tough to see at present, given recently announced lockdown measures in Ontario and Quebec. Meanwhile, the BoC also maintained their guidance at the December meeting, by reiterating that they will not raise rates until the middle quarters.

BoC Rate Guidance

The Governing Council judges that in view of ongoing excess capacity, the economy continues to require considerable monetary policy support. We remain committed to holding the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2 percent inflation target is sustainably achieved. In the Bank’s October projection, this happens sometime in the middle quarters of 2022. We will provide the appropriate degree of monetary policy stimulus to support the recovery and achieve the inflation target.

A reminder that at the December meeting, the BoC’s disappointment relative expectations, marked the recent bottom in USD/CAD at 1.2600. In turn, with markets aggressively priced and with risk appetite on the back foot, risks to CAD look titled to the downside.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon

Source: Refinitiv

Economic Calendar

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon

Source: DailyFX

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GameStop (GME) Soars 22% After Hours on NFT Platform Chatter
GameStop (GME) Soars 22% After Hours on NFT Platform Chatter
2022-01-07 08:41:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-01-06 18:00:00
Stock Markets Maintain Losses as US ISM Misses Expectations
Stock Markets Maintain Losses as US ISM Misses Expectations
2022-01-06 15:40:00
Euro Forecast: Dollar Fundamentals in Focus, EUR/USD Hovers Near 1.13
Euro Forecast: Dollar Fundamentals in Focus, EUR/USD Hovers Near 1.13
2022-01-06 14:19:00
Advertisement