EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: Dollar Fundamentals in Focus, EUR/USD Hovers Near 1.13
2022-01-06 14:19:00
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-06 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Pullback Testing Resolve
2022-01-06 13:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Resistance Reaction, Rising Wedge Break
2022-01-06 16:12:00
Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates
2022-01-06 12:15:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Bucks US Dollar Strength as FOMC Rattles Markets. Will GBP/USD Rally?
2022-01-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
USD/JPY
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-06 07:00:00
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
Stock Markets Maintain Losses as US ISM Misses Expectations

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • ISM Headline Beats, Employment Index Slows Slightly
  • FX Muted as Cross-JPY Holds Losses

ISM Headline Misses, Prices Paid Remains Elevated

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for December rose to 62, missing estimates of 66.9. Meanwhile, the sub-components were softer across the board with the new orders index down to 61.5 from 69.7, prices paid ticked higher with a move to 82.5 vs 82.3 previously. Elsewhere, the employment index fell to 54.9 from 56.5, which is noteworthy given the looming NFP report, particularly in the context of a slight beat in the ISM manufacturing PMI employment index and a stellar ADP jobs report. However, as has been the case previously, the ADP report is a poor predictor for the NFP outcome.

How Non Farm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar

ISM Surveys Slipping

DailyFX Calendar

Source: DailyFX

S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

