Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-06 09:30:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-01-06 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates
2022-01-06 12:15:00
Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?
2022-01-06 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bucks US Dollar Strength as FOMC Rattles Markets. Will GBP/USD Rally?
2022-01-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-06 07:00:00
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates

Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold is back in a familiar range.
  • Trader net-shorts jump over the week.

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading

Gold traders are unlikely to see substantially higher prices over the coming weeks and months after the Fed ramped up its hawkish rhetoric last night, suggesting that interest rates will be raised sooner than current market expectations. The Fed also said that it may begin to shrink its balance sheet earlier than anticipated, a potentially aggressive move when the US economy is still recovering from nearly two years of covid disruptions.

Gold is likely to suffer against a background of higher interest rates as central banks around the world take measures to rein in runaway inflation. One benefit that gold may see during this period of tightening is one of a risk-off asset. Higher interest rates will cause certain asset classes to fall as higher bond yields make them less attractive, while any sharp market sell-off will see investors move into traditional risk-off assets including gold and the Swiss Franc. While gold may suffer from a higher interest rate environment in the longer term, it will still find short-term buyers in times of extreme market volatility.

Gold is now back in the middle of a familiar trading range - $1,763/$1,837/oz. - that held sway from late November last year. The precious metal is also trading just below all three simple moving averages, a negative set-up. These moving averages are tightly bunched and if price action from August and September 2021 is followed, a sharp move looks likely.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price January 6, 2022

Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates

Retail trader data show 71.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.46 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.75% lower than yesterday and 5.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.28% lower than yesterday and 42.49% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released
Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released
2022-01-06 12:00:00
S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening
S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening
2022-01-06 10:35:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-01-06 09:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-01-06 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed