Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-06 09:30:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-01-06 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 10, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 80.51.
2022-01-06 11:23:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude on Track to Fill November Price Gap
2022-01-05 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Stock Trends Are Pointed Higher Until They Aren’t
2022-01-05 12:30:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-05 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates
2022-01-06 12:15:00
Gold Rally Fails as US Dollar Lifted by Fed Minutes. Will XAU/USD Gain Support?
2022-01-06 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bucks US Dollar Strength as FOMC Rattles Markets. Will GBP/USD Rally?
2022-01-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 29, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2022-01-05 18:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-06 07:00:00
USDJPY, GBPUSD and EURUSD – Options for a Dollar Response to Surge in Fed Forecasts
2022-01-06 02:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

Richard Snow, Analyst

Analysis:

  • Fed minutes signals greater urgency to reign in stimulus and hike rates
  • Non-interest bearing, risky BTC and ETH take a hit on hawkish Fed sentiment
  • BTC and ETH relevant technical levels analyzed

Fed to Tighten Monetary Policy Faster than Anticipated

The Federal Reserve Bank released the minutes of its December meeting on Wednesday this week, elaborating that there is a greater urgency to scale back the unprecedented level of support for the US economy, mainly due to stubbornly high inflation as the job market also approaches full employment.

The Fed has already admitted well before the December meeting that inflationary pressures were no longer merely ‘transitory’, however, the minutes communicated a sense of urgency that had previously been lacking. The minutes revealed that “it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated”.

The reaction in Bitcoin - the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap – saw the digital coin trade around 8% lower with other large cryptocurrencies following suite. Bitcoin, the tech sector and generally risky assets largely benefitted from the Fed’s ultra-loose monetary policy since the pandemic which looks to be coming to an end sooner than expected. A similar reaction was witnessed in the tech heavy indices of the Nasdaq and FAANG index, while the S&P 500 also experienced a sizeable drop.

Recent Performance of Major Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Fed Gives Sideways-Moving Bitcoin an Unwanted Push

Bitcoin ended 2021 in a rather choppy fashion as it consolidated after a rather heavy drop from the all-time high (around 68,900). Higher future interest rates and less liquidity flowing into the economy tends not to favor risky assets and cryptocurrencies are arguable one of the riskiest assets around. Bitcoin and Ether are non-interest bearing vehicles and in a rate hiking environment, traders and investors tend to shift out of these types of investments towards higher yielding alternatives. This dynamic has also resulted in a sharp decline in gold – a commodity with characteristics often compared to bitcoin.

Bitcoin broke below the horizontal channel (consolidation pattern) resuming the longer term downtrend since the all-time high. BTC now faces the zone of support between 41,500 and 42,500 with the psychological round number of 40,000 not too far away. A break below 40,000 may prove to be the tipping point, and could very well lead to further declines as the next major level comes in at 30,000.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Ethereum (ETH) initially held up a little better than BTC but has since broken below the price action formation resembling a large falling wedge. 3385 looks to be the current level of support with 2930 thereafter.

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

Ether/Bitcoin is holding up, albeit within the descending channel and now looks to test 0.07763 before 0.07390. The fact that both cryptos are dropping at the same time means that drastic moves in this pair seem unlikely – such is the correlated nature of the crypto market. It remains to be seen which crypto will out perform the other as price action after the Fed minutes unfolds.

Ether/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Ether lead the Decline in Cryptocurrencies after Hawkish Fed Minutes Released

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, IG

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates
Gold Price Set to Struggle Against a Backdrop of Higher US Interest Rates
2022-01-06 12:15:00
S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening
S&P 500 Slumps as the Fed Signals a Quicker Return to Quantitative Tightening
2022-01-06 10:35:00
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD Slides Lower After Hawkish FOMC Minutes
2022-01-06 09:00:00
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2022-01-06 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum