EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-04 03:00:00
EURUSD Overdue for a Technical Break
2022-01-03 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News
2022-01-04 13:20:00
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Neither a Fresh Dow Record High Nor Charged Dollar Rally Promises Trend
2022-01-04 04:30:00
Boeing… Down but Not Out? : Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices – XAU/USD Remains Humble as Dollar Resilience Holds
2022-01-04 12:00:00
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-04 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-04 10:00:00
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2022-01-04 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Analysis: New Year, Same Trend as USDJPY Breaks 2021 Peak
2022-01-04 10:35:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
2022-01-04 08:23:00
Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News

Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Crude Oil Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • OPEC+ meeting to confirm oil production levels.
  • US crude oil looking through the omicron infection numbers.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is expected to say later today that it will increase daily production by 400k barrels a day starting in February. While this further opening of the taps has been expected and priced in for a few weeks now, the rapid spread of the Omicron covid-variant from late November and the subsequent trimming of global demand has seen traders question whether the increase would be delayed. Recent price action confirms that traders are looking through the recent surge in Omicron infections and are looking at an increase in demand for oil.

The daily chart shows the Omicron slump in late November down to just over $62/bbl before the market picked up and rallied by over 20%. The moving average set-up looks positive with the 20-dsma now moving through the 200-dsma, while oil has also broken back above the 50-dsma. A series of higher lows since the start of December adds credibility to a further move higher in the short-to-medium term.

US Crude Oil Daily Price Chart January 4, 2022

Crude Oil Price Remains Elevated Ahead of OPEC+ Supply News

US Crude Retail trader data show 55.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.24 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.68% higher than yesterday and 0.55% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.11% higher than yesterday and 2.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil - US Crude trading bias.

What is your view on Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

