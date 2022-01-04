Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Still No Rate Hike, Still No Euro Recovery
2022-01-04 03:00:00
EURUSD Overdue for a Technical Break
2022-01-03 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Neither a Fresh Dow Record High Nor Charged Dollar Rally Promises Trend
2022-01-04 04:30:00
Boeing… Down but Not Out? : Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Slips as US Dollar Roars on Higher Treasury Yields. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-04 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back After Key Resistance Test to Start 2022
2022-01-03 14:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2022-01-04 04:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-03 21:08:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97.
2022-01-04 08:23:00
US Dollar Jumps Up as Treasury Yields Leap on Fed Expectations. Where To From Here?
2022-01-04 06:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) Chart and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC) sitting on support.
  • Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) record double-digit gains

A fairly lackluster Christmas and New Year’s trade for most cryptocurrency traders with heavyweights Bitcoin and Ethereum both below pre-Christmas levels. While Ethereum has bounced back after slumping into oversold territory, Bitcoin remains around $1k above an important area of support. The short-term outlook for Ethereum remains mixed with support reasonably solid around $3.5k, while a cluster of old highs and lows between $4,032 and $4,176 look set to act as firm resistance.

Ethereum (ETH/USDT) Daily Price Chart – January 4, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

Bitcoin’s choppy sideways pattern looks set to continue although support is coming under pressure. This one-month range between $42.4k and $52.1k now remains key to the next move, with a confirmed break of support opening the way to a cluster of prior lows just above $40k, while a break of resistance opens the way back to just under $53k.

Bitcoin (BTC/USDT) Daily Price Chart – January 4, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

Fantom (FTM) has been on a roll since just before Christmas and has doubled in value. The smart contract platform is now the 28th largest coin by market cap and looks set to test the two prior highs around $3.20 and $3.50.

Fantom (FTM/USDT) Daily Price Chart – January 4, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

Another coin that has performed strongly since mid-December is Near Protocol, a level-one blockchain that is said to eliminate low transaction speeds and increase interoperability. The mid-December spike to around $22 has never been properly explained, yet this is now the next upside target. Support is likely around $13 - $14.50 area if it gets there, and this coin may have further to run.

Near Protocol (NEAR) Daily Price Chart – January 4, 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) Tests Multi-Week Support, Fantom (FTM) and Near Protocol (NEAR) Rally Further

All Charts via Trading View.

What is your view onBitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback
Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback
2022-01-03 23:00:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Opens 2022 in the Green After Broad-based EM Gains
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Opens 2022 in the Green After Broad-based EM Gains
2022-01-03 09:35:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
2021-12-31 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum