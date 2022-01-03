Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Overdue for a Technical Break
2022-01-03 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-03 21:08:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-03 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Boeing… Down but Not Out? : Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 15:00:00
Short USDJPY and Nasdaq 100–Dow Ratio on the Same Risk Reprieve: Top Trade Q1 2022
2022-01-02 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back After Key Resistance Test to Start 2022
2022-01-03 14:20:00
Gold Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook – Struggling For Direction
2022-01-03 01:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-01-03 21:08:00
GBP Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Can the Bulls Capture the Trend?
2022-01-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q1 2022 Fundamental and Technical Forecasts
2022-01-03 07:30:00
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-03 04:30:00
More View more
Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback

Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback

Brendan Fagan,

Copper, Commodities, Treasury Yields, Precious Metals, China – Talking Points

  • Copper falls by roughly 0.9% on rising Treasury yields, US Dollar
  • Risk-on sentiment to begin 2022 pushed precious metals broadly lower
  • Price remains constrained to key pivot zone below $4.500 per pound

Copper prices retreated on Monday as rising US Treasury yields placed pressure on metals prices. Risk-on sentiment to kick off 2022 saw US Treasury yields climb higher, with the US 10-year yield trading as high as 1.64%. Greenback strength saw front-month copper COMEX (Commodities Exchange) contracts fall by roughly 0.9%. Gold fell by 1.5% while silver declined by almost 1.75%.

Copper prices have notably cooled from May and November peaks, as central banks around the world begin to reign in pandemic-era stimulus programs. The headwinds associated with tighter monetary policy may continue to weigh on metals prices, as market participants analyze the varying paths central banks appear to be taking.

An easing of policy in China, contrary to the actions of most major central banks, could provide a short-term boost to copper prices through the form of rekindled domestic demand. Should China’s housing market embark upon a stunning recovery, the restart of infrastructure projects throughout the country could buoy prices.

Copper Futures Daily Chart

Copper Prices Pullback on Surging US Treasury Yields, Stronger Greenback

Chart created with TradingView

Monday’s pullback keeps price constrained to the key pivot zone that has been carved out below $4.500 over the last 6-8 months. Monday’s lows coincided with a test of the 100-day moving average, from which price promptly bounced. Copper remains vulnerable to the key macro themes at hand, with today offering a glimpse of the impact of higher US rates and a stronger US Dollar.

Whether or not an economic recovery in China could offset the impacts of the impending Federal Reserve accelerated taper remains to be seen. In the near-term, copper may remain at the mercy of volatility in short-term rates and potential US Dollar strength.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Opens 2022 in the Green After Broad-based EM Gains
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Opens 2022 in the Green After Broad-based EM Gains
2022-01-03 09:35:00
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
Gold Price Extends End of Year Rally While Safe Haven Bets Tumble
2021-12-31 09:54:00
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
Gold Price Outlook: Fed Hiking Cycle Impact on Gold
2021-12-31 09:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Surrenders to a Stronger Dollar, Stocks Rise
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Surrenders to a Stronger Dollar, Stocks Rise
2021-12-30 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper