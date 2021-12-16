Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Reversal Takes Shape - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-16 17:10:00
Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind
2021-12-16 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
More View more
Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Brendan Fagan,

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points

  • Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report
  • Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level
  • Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports
Advertisement

Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released inventory data that was largely in-line with expectations. The report highlighted a withdrawal of 88 billion cubic feet (Bcf), compared to 118 Bcf at the same point in 2020. The pull of 88 Bcf also comes in lower than the 5 year average of 114 Bcf.

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Courtesy of the Energy Information Administration

Prior to Thursday’s report, U.S. natural gas prices had traded higher by roughly 2% before giving back gains. Price has been underpinned of late by surging prices throughout Europe and Asia, which has kept demand for U.S. natural gas exports strong. The recent decline of natural gas prices will be welcomed by many, as fears were circulating just weeks ago about the impact of rising energy costs on households around the country. While prices remain broadly elevated according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, there may be some respite in the decline in natural gas prices over the last few weeks.

Natural Gas Futures Daily Chart

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Chart created with TradingView

Having fallen sharply around the turn of December, U.S. natural gas prices have since struggled to make a concerted effort to break back above the key $4.000 level. This remains near-term resistance, with the only break coming on a gap fill during Monday’s session. From a technical perspective, the recent consolidation in price sees a potential bear flag forming. Should the flag pattern be validated and break lower, U.S. natural gas prices could tumble toward pre-pandemic prices below $3.000 MMBtu.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Low Spark of High-Yield Stocks
The Low Spark of High-Yield Stocks
2021-12-16 22:30:00
Inoculating the World Against Recession
Inoculating the World Against Recession
2021-12-16 20:40:00
Game Theories
Game Theories
2021-12-16 14:15:00
ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade
ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade
2021-12-16 13:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas