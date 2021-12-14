Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars After Elon Musk Says Tesla to Accept Some DOGE Payments

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trader Caution Called for on Omicron Spread, Fed Meeting | Sentiment Webinar
2021-12-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Vulnerable to Diverging Policies Between ECB and FOMC
2021-12-13 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-14 10:30:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Bears in Control on Omicron Risks, Surging US Production
2021-12-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-13 19:05:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Listless, Waiting For a Shot of Fed-Inspired Volatility
2021-12-14 11:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-13 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Drift, UK Jobs Data Mixed
2021-12-14 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Fed Meeting; BOE & ECB Rate Decisions; Canada Inflation Rate; Australia Jobs Report
2021-12-13 19:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-14 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Fed’s Forward Guidance for US Rates
2021-12-13 20:00:00
More View more
Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars After Elon Musk Says Tesla to Accept Some DOGE Payments

Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars After Elon Musk Says Tesla to Accept Some DOGE Payments

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Dogecoin (DOGE) Chart and Analysis

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will Accept Dogecoin for some products.
  • Dogecoin is better than Bitcoin for transactions says Musk.

Elon Musk has sent the price of Dogecoin soaring in the past few minutes after tweeting that Tesla will accept DOGE as payment for some of the company’s products.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars After Elon Musk Says Tesla to Accept Some DOGE Payments

Dogecoin jumped by over 20% on Musk’s endorsement.

Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) Daily Price Chart – December 14, 2021

Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars After Elon Musk Says Tesla to Accept Some DOGE Payments

Chart via TradingView

In an article in Time Magazine on Monday, after being awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021, Musk also spoke about the meme-inspired coin.

‘Fundamentally, Bitcoin is not a good substitute for (a) transactional currency. Even though it was created as a silly joke, Dogecoin is better suited for transactions’. He added that while Bitcoin was more suitable as a store of value, dogecoin ‘encourages people to spend, rather than hoard as a store of value’.

What is your view onDogecoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Trader Caution Called for on Omicron Spread, Fed Meeting | Sentiment Webinar
Trader Caution Called for on Omicron Spread, Fed Meeting | Sentiment Webinar
2021-12-14 12:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Listless, Waiting For a Shot of Fed-Inspired Volatility
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Listless, Waiting For a Shot of Fed-Inspired Volatility
2021-12-14 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Drift, UK Jobs Data Mixed
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD to Drift, UK Jobs Data Mixed
2021-12-14 09:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
Dow Jones Sinks to Start off the Week, Will the Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-12-14 01:00:00
Advertisement