US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2021-12-13 10:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold
2021-12-12 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult
2021-12-13 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
2021-12-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-13 03:00:00
More View more
US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Fed set to announce $30 billion bond tapering on Wednesday.
  • Dot plot will reveal board members’ views on interest rates.

The latest FOMC meeting – December 14/15 – is expected to show the Federal Reserve reducing its bond-buying program by $30 billion a month, from a current $15 billion reduction, as the US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy in the face of runaway domestic inflation. Last Friday’s inflation report showed headline inflation in the US running at an annual rate of 6.8%, a near 40-year high, driven by a large increase in food, fuel, car, and housing prices. This week’s Fed meeting will also see the publication of the latest Summary of Economic Projections including the latest dot plot, a visualization of the central banks’ view on the path of US interest rates. With two 0.25% rate hikes already priced in the market, signs of a third hike could bolster the US dollar further.

Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases, events, and speeches by using the DailyFX Calendar

The daily US Dollar (DXY) chart following trend support higher. This support, previously resistance, has held multiple attempts over the last few days and could see the greenback test the 96.58/60 level in the near future. A confirmed break above here will leave the November 24 multi-month high at 96.88 vulnerable.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart December 13, 2021

US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum, Bitcoin Price Analysis: ETH/BTC Bullish Continuation Setup
Ethereum, Bitcoin Price Analysis: ETH/BTC Bullish Continuation Setup
2021-12-13 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
2021-12-13 09:00:00
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sees Small Gains Through Holiday Season
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sees Small Gains Through Holiday Season
2021-12-10 15:20:00
USD Dips, Gold Picks Up on 40yr High Inflation Having Matched Estimates
USD Dips, Gold Picks Up on 40yr High Inflation Having Matched Estimates
2021-12-10 14:15:00
Advertisement