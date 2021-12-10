News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot
2021-12-10 09:00:00
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?
2021-12-10 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
2021-12-10 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot

Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold is listless ahead of the latest US inflation report.
  • Support remains under threat.
  • Retail traders remain heavily long of the precious metal.

Financial markets are treading water Friday morning ahead of the latest look at US inflation at 13:30 GMT. The current market expectation of a headline reading of 6.8% in November – from a 30-year high of 6.2% in October – is now being questioned with some market analysts suggesting a 7% print or higher. Yesterday the Biden administration indicated that while they see price increases slowing down, this would not be reflected in today’s release which was expected to be high. This commentary gave the US dollar a small bid.

A glance at the US Treasury market shows that the rate-sensitive 2-year UST is now trading with a yield of 0.725%, the highest level since March 2020. Traders have recently moved forward the timing for interest rate hikes in the US to the end of Q1, while the market is also now pricing in three 0.25% rate hikes.

Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot

Gold has been quiet of late, despite the flashes of volatility seen in other markets. Price action has been stuck in a limited $30 range of late, while this week sellers have had the upper hand and have nudged gold lower. The precious metal is now just $9 above an important support level - 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the March-August 2020 rally - at $1,763/oz. A confirmed break of this support leaves the recent double low made at the end of September at $1,722/oz. as the next downside target. A weaker-than-expected US CPI release could see gold back to $1,795/oz, breaking the recent pattern of lower highs.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price December 10, 2021

Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot

Retail trader data show82.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.78 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.49% higher than yesterday and 1.73% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.24% lower than yesterday and 3.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data
Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data
2021-12-09 22:00:00
Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch
Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch
2021-12-09 18:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels
2021-12-09 16:57:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed