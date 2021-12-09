Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Below Support Ahead of US Inflation Data - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-09 23:25:00
Triple Timeframe Set-up on Gold Looking Bearish
2021-12-09 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Major Support
2021-12-09 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data

Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, Inflation, US CPI, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 Index falls almost 1.5% as markets eye US CPI data
  • US inflation due on Friday, some experts forecasting potential for 7% reading
  • Buzzfeed, Peloton, AMD some of the largest decliners in the Nasdaq 100 Index
Advertisement

The Nasdaq 100 Index shed nearly 1.5% on Thursday as market participants positioned themselves ahead of Friday’s highly anticipated U.S. CPI report. Equities had powered higher over the last few sessions, as fears eased in regard to the severity of the new Omicron Covid variant. Thursday’s decline ends a three day streak of gains for the Nasdaq 100 Index.

There were some notable decliners in the session among Nasdaq constituents, with Tesla falling 6.1% and Peloton shedding over 11%. Buzzfeed, which recently went public via SPAC, declined a whopping 23% on Thursday.

U.S. Economic Calendar

Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Equities appear to have a significant amount of event risk on the horizon, with inflation data and next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting firmly in sight. Hawkish guidance on interest rates or the potential announcement of a quicker taper could present serious road bumps for equity markets that sit just below all-time highs. Elsewhere, the official defaults of both Evergrande and Kaisa Group Holdings in China could weigh on global sentiment.

Nasdaq 100 1 Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100 Sheds Roughly 1.5% as Market Participants Position Ahead of US CPI Data

Chart created with TradingView

Friday’s inflation print could represent an inflection point for US equities, with a hot print potentially pulling forward expectations for Fed rate hikes. If the market believes the Fed will raise rates sooner, this could prompt a shift back into the “reflation trade” and out of speculative tech names, further weighing on the Nasdaq 100 Index.

A strong print could pave the way for a more urgent policy reaction from the Fed, culminating in earlier than expected rate hikes to cool inflation. Ahead of tomorrow’s report, some economists are forecasting the headline print to exceed 7%. Should core and headline exceed market expectations, the Nasdaq 100 Index may be tempted to fill the gap from earlier this week.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch
Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch
2021-12-09 18:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels
2021-12-09 16:57:00
US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears
US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears
2021-12-09 12:00:00
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
2021-12-09 11:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100