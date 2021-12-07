News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower
2021-12-07 10:35:00
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data
2021-12-07 07:30:00
Crude Oil Holds Gain on OPEC+ Fallout and US Dollar Softens. Where To From Here?
2021-12-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
2021-12-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Prices Coiling for Potential Move on US Inflation Data?
2021-12-07 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
2021-12-07 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-06 20:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-06 20:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: BOC & RBA Rate Decisions; UK GDP; German & US Inflation Rates
2021-12-06 18:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower

EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD Analysis and News

  • EUR/USD Muted on Mixed ZEW Survey
  • Bias Remains to Fade Euro Rallies

The Euro and DAX saw a subdued reaction following a mixed ZEW report. Economic sentiment fell to 29.9 from 31.7 a month prior, however, printed above expectations, while current conditions fell 7.4, missing estimates of 5.0. German Investor confidence weakened in December amid a fourth Covid wave, while persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing added to the layer of uncertainty surrounding Germany’s growth outlook.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower

What’s more, the ZEW President stated that the decline in economic expectations signals that optimism over a stronger growth outlook are beginning to fade. This in turn, has factored into the ECB’s thinking, given source reports suggesting that the central bank may wait until next year before announcing any notable policy changes.

EUR: Marginal softness for the Euro, and as noted last week, the bias remains to fade rallies in the Euro. Near-term support for the pair is situated at 1.1230-35 and below 1.1370, risks remain to the downside.

EUR/USD Chart: Hourly Time Frame

EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
2021-12-07 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Skittish After the RBA Left Policy Unchanged. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Skittish After the RBA Left Policy Unchanged. Where to for AUD/USD?
2021-12-07 04:00:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
2021-12-07 01:00:00
Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts
Natural Gas Plunges Over 10% on Warmer Winter Forecasts
2021-12-06 23:00:00
Advertisement