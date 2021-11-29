USD/ZAR Forecast: Friday’s Omicron Overshoot Sees Rand Open Higher

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rise Likely Temporary, USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell Risk
2021-11-29 12:00:00
Euro Gains Under Threat as US Dollar Recovers From Omicron News. Where to for EUR/USD?
2021-11-29 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Moderna Eyes Early 2022 for Omicron Vaccine, ‘OPEC+’ Delays Technical Meeting
2021-11-29 13:30:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-11-29 11:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and FTSE Open Higher, Covid Variant Fears Remain the Dominant Market Force
2021-11-29 09:00:00
Dow Jones Falls Most in 13 Months as US Stocks Weigh Omicron. Now What?
2021-11-29 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grinds Support in Bear Flag Formation
2021-11-29 15:40:00
Gold Prices Struggle Even as Markets Convulse Amid Omicron Fears
2021-11-29 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
More View more
USD/ZAR Forecast: Friday’s Omicron Overshoot Sees Rand Open Higher

USD/ZAR Forecast: Friday’s Omicron Overshoot Sees Rand Open Higher

Warren Venketas, Analyst

RAND ANALYSIS

  • Rand market frenzy fades as market mulls over new variant.
  • Commodities revised lower as uncertainty emerges.
  • Bearish harami suggests short-term USD/ZAR downside correction.
Advertisement

ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

RAND IS NOW ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMING CURRENCIES AGAINST THE GRENBACK

The South African rand may have been the worst affected Emerging Market (EM) currency as a result of the new COVID-19 strain known as Omicron. Inaccurate news about the virus sourcing from South Africa has led to the significant selloff last week. Although the selloff was systemic, with only a handful of safe-haven assets (gold, JPY, CHF and U.S. Treasuries) seeing any upside at all, the ZAR took the brunt of the move. Downside was compounded by the travel bans imposed by many foreign countries which seemed to have a domino-like effect once initiated. The rand once stood as the best performing currency against the U.S. dollar earlier this year but now sits around the bottom of the pile almost 10% down for the year (see graphic below):

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR YTD:

ZAR vs Dollar comparison including other currencies

Source: Reuters

Last night, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation outlining the new variant and its possible ramifications should citizens not take necessary precautions. He went on to express his displeasure towards countries that have executed the aforementioned travel bans which went against prior G20 discussions (according to the president). Travel will severely curtail the already struggling tourism sector and could take a toll on the rand should it remain until year end.

Commodities continue to feel the pinch this week as demand forecasts are negatively impacted (particularly oil), but rand linked commodities have been buoyed somewhat by the recent uptick in iron ore.

SOUTH AFRICA 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND YIELD:

SA 10 year gov bond yield

Source: Refinitiv

South African 10-year government bond yields hit fresh yearly highs last week reflecting the significant bond selloff and risk aversion. Although markets have marginally rebounded today, the short/medium-term remains uncertain as markets await more data on the new strain.

UPCOMING ECONOMIC DATA THIS WEEK

The week ahead is riddled with high impact U.S. focused events that could enhance the Fed’s increasingly hawkish slant. Firming economic growth as a result of PMI and NFP beats will play into the hands of hawks and could exacerbate the current ZAR slump.

US economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

From the South African perspective, the events listed below with particular focus on unemployment tomorrow could be potential market movers.

SA econ calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The 38.2% Fibonacci at 16.3547 proved to be a key level of resistance with profit taking seen around this area of confluence, last seen during the October/November 2020 period. The bearish harami candlestick pattern (yellow) gave some inclination for todays move lower and could continue (data dependent) lower to 16.0000 psychological level where many may look to re-enter long.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently overbought, commensurate with the above price action but firmly favors an upside bias.

Resistance levels:

  • 16.5000
  • 16.3547 – 38.2% Fibonacci level

Support levels:

  • 16.0000
  • 20-day EMA (purple)/channel resistance
  • 15.4289 – 50% Fibonacci level

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
NFP and Forex: What is NFP and How to Trade It?
2021-11-29 17:30:00
Crude Oil Update: Moderna Eyes Early 2022 for Omicron Vaccine, ‘OPEC+’ Delays Technical Meeting
Crude Oil Update: Moderna Eyes Early 2022 for Omicron Vaccine, ‘OPEC+’ Delays Technical Meeting
2021-11-29 13:30:00
Euro Rise Likely Temporary, USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell Risk
Euro Rise Likely Temporary, USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell Risk
2021-11-29 12:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and FTSE Open Higher, Covid Variant Fears Remain the Dominant Market Force
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and FTSE Open Higher, Covid Variant Fears Remain the Dominant Market Force
2021-11-29 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR