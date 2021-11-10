News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-11-10 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • US inflation is expected to tick higher.
  • Gold fails to break an area of old resistance.

The latest US inflation report, released at 13:30 GMT, is expected to show that price pressures are continuing to increase as supply chain issues and rising energy prices keep consumer prices at elevated levels. Core inflation y-o-y is seen rising to 4.3% in October from 4.0% in September while headline inflation is seen hitting a multi-decade high of 5.8% y-o-y compared to a prior month’s reading of 5.4%. As we head towards the release, the US dollar basket (DXY) is tending slightly higher at 94.22, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury is 3 basis points higher at 1.48%.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The recent gold rally has pushed the precious metal back into the middle of the multi-week bullish channel, aided by six higher lows in a row, discarding the Sunday candle. Gold is now nearing a zone of prior resistance between a set of prior highs and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,837/oz. This zone was rejected yesterday and may likely prove difficult to overcome in the near future unless today’s inflation reading misses expectations by a margin. Initial support is seen at around $1,813/oz.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price November 10, 2021

Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data

Retail trader data show 61.69% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.61 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.10% lower than yesterday and 12.40% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.28% higher than yesterday and 39.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current

Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week
Tesla (TSLA) Shares Slump Further – Down 17% in Less Than a Week
2021-11-10 09:46:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher
AUD/USD Clings to Support After Chinese CPI and PPI Surge Higher
2021-11-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish