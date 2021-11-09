Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook:

Bitcoin BTC/ USD ) eyes $70,000 as bulls target the $100,000 mark

Ether ETH/ USD ) and other major cryptocurrency follow suite as inflationary pressures loom

Total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies surpasses $3 Trillion

Will a new Fed chair be detrimental to digital assets?

Bitcoin, Ether and other major cryptocurrencies currently continue to test record highs as investors seek refuge in higher yield assets.

Over the past year, a culmination of low interest rates, higher inflation and a rise in geopolitical tensions have resulted in an increase in the institutional adoption of digital assets, supporting the steep rally currently supporting both Bitcoin and Ether prices.

After achieving a fresh all-time high of $68,564, buyers of the original cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) have continued to fight for dominance over the systemic, prominent trend in an attempt to push prices towards $100,000.

Now, as major central banks such as the ECB (European Central Bank), the Fed (US Federal Reserve) and the BoE (Bank of England) aim to tackle inflation, both technical and fundamental factors may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

Visit DailyFX education to learn more about technical and fundamental analysis

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After setting another fresh record high of $68,564, failure for the bulls to break above key psychological level of $70,000 enabled the bears to drive prices back below $68,000, currently holding as support.

Despite a break above the prior high and above the ascending triangle which may continue to hold bulls at bay, the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence)continues to trade above the zero line, a probable indication that the upward trend may remain intact, at least for now.

With markets now pricing in the effects of supply constraints, inflation and regulatory scrutiny, large institutions may continue to look towards digital assets as a hedge against inflation which could see cryptocurrencies rising further.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Ether (ETH/USD) Technical Analysis

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum has recently set another record high above $4,800 before rebounding back within the constraints of the rising channel which continues to provide both support and resistance for the immediate move.

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Likewise, the MACD and 50-day moving average continue to trade in positive territory suggesting that the upside may prevail, at least for now.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707