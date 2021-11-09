Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-11-09 15:15:00
EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now
2021-11-09 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Falls Post Infrastructure Bill, Nikkei 225 May Rise
2021-11-09 01:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Nearing Big Levels
2021-11-09 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Significant Hurdle, Brainard Bullish for Gold
2021-11-09 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-11-09 15:15:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
2021-11-09 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
2021-11-09 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-08 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve's financial stability report warning seems to have added weight to the retreat from $TSLA as a risk trend leader. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses volatile Tuesday morning trade. https://t.co/HmeQZk2niA
  • Apple CEO says he owns cryptocurrency and he's been interested in it for a while - While Apple was looking at cryptocurrency tech, its not something we have immediate plans to do - CNBC
  • Early-November has produced some significant shifts in rates markets, particularly in the wake of the ECB meeting in the final week of October and the BOE meeting last week. https://t.co/4GuocJxykE
  • Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/central_bank_watch/2021/11/09/central-bank-watch-boe-ecb-interest-rate-expectations-update-november-9.html
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: -0.10% Silver: -1.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/TW6FE3u2Yz
  • $TSLA gap part 2 gapped down again today - then jumps 6.5% this morning's bounce > yday's https://t.co/viqahEtgCd https://t.co/Gje0R3QMr4
  • RT @RBAdvisors: Small Biz anticipated #price increases continue to skyrocket and now higher than 1970s worst. Good to know the #Fed is rig…
  • Interesting last hour in Tesla (TSLA)...🤔🤔🤔 #elonmusk #tesla @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/cTqPbiPXYD
  • $TSLA is taking a dive. Down as much as -10%. Haven't seen any Elon tweets about his plan to work that 10% share sale he polled on over the weekend
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.13%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.74%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WMZVIfGZrI
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) & Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook:

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) eyes $70,000 as bulls target the $100,000 mark
  • Ether (ETH/USD) and other major cryptocurrency follow suite as inflationary pressures loom
  • Total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies surpasses $3 Trillion
  • Will a new Fed chair be detrimental to digital assets?

Bitcoin, Ether and other major cryptocurrencies currently continue to test record highs as investors seek refuge in higher yield assets.

Over the past year, a culmination of low interest rates, higher inflation and a rise in geopolitical tensions have resulted in an increase in the institutional adoption of digital assets, supporting the steep rally currently supporting both Bitcoin and Ether prices.

After achieving a fresh all-time high of $68,564, buyers of the original cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) have continued to fight for dominance over the systemic, prominent trend in an attempt to push prices towards $100,000.

Now, as major central banks such as the ECB (European Central Bank), the Fed (US Federal Reserve) and the BoE (Bank of England) aim to tackle inflation, both technical and fundamental factors may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

Visit DailyFX education to learn more about technical and fundamental analysis

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After setting another fresh record high of $68,564, failure for the bulls to break above key psychological level of $70,000 enabled the bears to drive prices back below $68,000, currently holding as support.

Despite a break above the prior high and above the ascending triangle which may continue to hold bulls at bay, the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence)continues to trade above the zero line, a probable indication that the upward trend may remain intact, at least for now.

With markets now pricing in the effects of supply constraints, inflation and regulatory scrutiny, large institutions may continue to look towards digital assets as a hedge against inflation which could see cryptocurrencies rising further.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) &amp; Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Ether (ETH/USD) Technical Analysis

Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum has recently set another record high above $4,800 before rebounding back within the constraints of the rising channel which continues to provide both support and resistance for the immediate move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) &amp; Ethereum (ETH/USD) Break ATH as Inflation Fears Rise

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Likewise, the MACD and 50-day moving average continue to trade in positive territory suggesting that the upside may prevail, at least for now.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
USD/ZAR Outlook: Rand Testing Key Levels as Focus Shifts to MTBPS
2021-11-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Sterling Looks to Make up Lost Ground as Dollar Declines
2021-11-09 11:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now
EUR/USD Outlook Stable Around 1.1600 For Now
2021-11-09 10:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Significant Hurdle, Brainard Bullish for Gold
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Significant Hurdle, Brainard Bullish for Gold
2021-11-09 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Ethereum
Bitcoin
USDOLLAR