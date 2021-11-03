News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
2021-11-03 11:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Levels to Watch
2021-11-03 02:00:00
2021-11-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Inventory Eyed After API Stocks Build, China Inventory Releases
2021-11-03 03:00:00
2021-11-03 03:00:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-02 17:00:00
2021-11-02 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-03 05:30:00
2021-11-03 05:30:00
Dow Hits Record as FOMO Prevails Over Monetary Policy Worries ahead of FOMC
2021-11-02 21:00:00
2021-11-02 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Short-Term Range Remains in Place Ahead of The Fed
2021-11-03 10:00:00
2021-11-03 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rising Wedge, Will the Fed Feed Gold Bears?
2021-11-02 20:00:00
2021-11-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Flexes Against British Pound Ahead of the Fed and BoE. Where to for GBP/USD?
2021-11-03 07:00:00
2021-11-03 07:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-02 19:00:00
2021-11-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
2021-11-03 11:00:00
Federal Reserve Taper Baked In, So What Are the Dollar and S&P 500 Scenarios?
2021-11-03 04:00:00
2021-11-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (29/OCT) Actual: -3.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • Democrats look at expanding minimum tax on wealthy - Wapo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 80.81%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.64%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/717PDOGIZP
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (29/OCT) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.41% Oil - US Crude: -2.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/INaP6ltZbR
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0QE44EztVN
  • - Three conditions for a rate hike is unlikely to be satisfied next year
  • - Despite the current inflation surge, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains subdued
  • ECB's Lagarde - Undue tightening of financing conditions is not desirable at a time when purchasing power is already being squeezed by higher energy prices, and it would represent an unwarranted headwind for the recovery
Gold Technical Outlook: Short-Term Range Remains in Place Ahead of The Fed

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Tapering is fully expected but will the Fed provide a hawkish twist?
  • Fibonacci support and resistance are in place for now.

The Federal Reserve is fully expected to begin reining in its $120 billion a month bond-buying program imminently, ending an era of ultra-loose monetary policy. The tapering program is expected to begin this month and, depending on the rate and flexibility announced, end in mid-2022. While the market has already priced tapering in, it is the rate at which the central bank reduces the number of bonds that it buys every month that will be key. The US dollar (DXY) is currently trading on either side of 94, just below its recent one-year high of 94.55, ahead of the Fed’s announcement.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

Gold continues to be attracted to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,763.5/oz. with recent sell-offs being reined back quickly. The trend channel off the recent double low around $1,721/oz. has given traders an opportunity to benefit from positive price action, but with this now broken, and with the current spot price entangled with all three simple moving averages, the outlook for gold looks increasingly unclear. A hawkish turn by the Fed today will likely see the 50% Fib level retested, while a more dovish outlook will see the October 22 high at $1,813/oz. the first upside target, before the 38.2% Fib retracement at $1,837/oz. This level has held over the past four months. While retail traders remain net-long of the precious metal – see below – the number of net-short positions has increased sharply over the last week, giving gold a further mixed outlook.

Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q4 Forecast!!
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price November 3, 2021

Gold Technical Outlook: Short-Term Range Remains in Place Ahead of The Fed

Retail trader data show 71.97% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.57 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.75% higher than yesterday and 3.37% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.80% lower than yesterday and 31.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-11-03 11:00:00
2021-11-03 11:00:00
Altcoin SQUID sees Collapse after 310,000% Jump in Value. Here's What We Learned
2021-11-03 09:15:00
2021-11-03 09:15:00
Petrocurrencies RUB, CAD and NOK at Risk as Oil Price Outlook Worsens
2021-11-03 09:10:00
2021-11-03 09:10:00
Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown
2021-11-02 22:00:00
2021-11-02 22:00:00
