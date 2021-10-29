US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

Annual PCE rises to 4.4% from 4.2%.

Employment cost data highlights wage pressures.

The September Personal Consumption (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure, showed price pressures in the US remained fairly constant. Core PCE m/m met expectations of 0.2% compared to 0.3% last month, the y/y core was unchanged compared to last month at 3.6%, while headline PCE y/y rose to 4.4% from a revised 4.2% in August. In other data released today, personal income m/m fell while employment costs rose q/q in Q3.

The data gave the US dollar a small bd on increase inflationary fears but traders will now start looking ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and the latest look at the US job market at the end of the week.

US Dollar (DXY)5 Minute Chart October 29, 2021

