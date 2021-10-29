News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD at the Center of GDP and Rate Forecasts, Market Holding Breath for Nasdaq 100 Open
2021-10-29 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-29 12:30:00
Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint
2021-10-28 20:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Push Break Ahead of the Fed - XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-29 14:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Eyeing the Fed’s Key Inflation Gauge. Will XAU/USD Clear Support?
2021-10-29 05:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Increasingly Uncertain on Fish Wars and BoE/Fed Decisions
2021-10-29 10:54:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Annual PCE rises to 4.4% from 4.2%.
  • Employment cost data highlights wage pressures.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The September Personal Consumption (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation measure, showed price pressures in the US remained fairly constant. Core PCE m/m met expectations of 0.2% compared to 0.3% last month, the y/y core was unchanged compared to last month at 3.6%, while headline PCE y/y rose to 4.4% from a revised 4.2% in August. In other data released today, personal income m/m fell while employment costs rose q/q in Q3.

US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

The data gave the US dollar a small bd on increase inflationary fears but traders will now start looking ahead to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting and the latest look at the US job market at the end of the week.

US Dollar (DXY)5 Minute Chart October 29, 2021

US Dollar Gets a Small Bid on PCE Release, Employment Costs Rise

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

