EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Poised as Yields Roar and Oil Sinks. Will AUD/USD Get Going?
2021-10-28 06:30:00
Wall Street
News
Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint
2021-10-28 20:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-28 20:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Nearing Long-term Trendline, Inverse Head and Shoulders Neckline - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-28 18:20:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Outlook Report to Provide Fresh Update
2021-10-28 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Real Time News
  • Gold prices are edging higher towards the end of the month, bolstered by a wave of US Dollar weakness. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/SSx3UuWqns https://t.co/wA5JpdP821
  • RBNZ's Orr: - We are entering a different environment for inflation and rates $NZD
  • Here is a fun ratio of Tesla to Facebook. The EV maker is benefiting news that Hertz could as much as double its order to 200k cars to satisfy a deal with Uber while Facebook tries to hide its troubles with a name change. $TSLA / $FB https://t.co/xUBoWgJGRT
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (OCT) Actual: 90 Previous: 90 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.68% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.51% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Dd2jnFsLaJ
  • RT @FxWestwater: Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/10/28/Amazon-Apple-Earnings-Stock-Prices-Fall-After-The-Bell-as-Numbers-Disappoint.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $AMZN $AAPL…
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (OCT) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 90 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-28
  • Isn't Apple and Amazon falling one of the 7 plagues? Is the world ending? https://t.co/eAPUvUXUPP
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.41% Gold: 0.14% Silver: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/70sonO4JFE
  • Apple Earnings Summary: Revenue: $83.36B vs. $84.69B est. EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.24 est. $AAPL
Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint

Amazon, Apple Earnings – Stock Prices Fall After The Bell as Numbers Disappoint

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Amazon, Apple, Earnings, Nasdaq – Talking Points

  • Amazon stock falls after-hours on earnings miss, disappointing guidance
  • Apple misses on revenue, stock price sinks after the New York closing bell

Amazon Third-Quarter Earnings

Amazon’s stock price dropped in after-hours trading following a disappointing third-quarter earnings release. The e-commerce company reported earnings per share of $6.12 versus an expected $8.92. Revenue also came in under expectations at $110.81 billion. That was Slightly less than the $111.6 billion Wall Street expected.

Traders sold the stock on the disappointing numbers, as well as less than rosy fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon stock traded as low as 4% shortly following the earnings data. The downbeat Q4 guidance is a result of higher forecasted labor costs, supply chain issues, and higher shipping costs. The headwinds are a result of Covid-induced issues as global supply struggles to keep up with demand. One bright spot is a 39% year-over-year increase in Amazon Web services revenue. That follows a 37% y/y gain in the prior quarter.

Amazon 5-minute Chart

amazon chart

Chart created with TradingView

Apple Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Apple reported its fourth-quarter figures shortly after Amazon, but the iPhone company also reported lackluster numbers. Q4 earnings per share crossed the wires at $1.24, which was in line with Wall Street expectations. However, revenue missed the expected $84.69 billion mark at $83.36 billion. The stock traded down by nearly 5% in after-hours trading.

However, sales from the new iPhone 13 started just days before Apple’s quarter-end cutoff. Investors will be keen to hear any commentary during the company’s conference call, where executives are likely to be pressed over supply chain issues. Apple hasn’t offered guidance since the pandemic started, which leaves analysts to come up with their own predictions.

Apple 5-minute Chart

apple stock

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US GDP Data Disappoints as Consumer Spending Slows in Q3
US GDP Data Disappoints as Consumer Spending Slows in Q3
2021-10-28 12:30:00
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
ECB Breaking News: EUR/USD Ticks Lower as Dovish ECB Holds Rates, Stage Set for December
2021-10-28 12:13:00
Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost
Australian Bond Carnage, YCC Under Threat, GBP/JPY Month-End Boost
2021-10-28 11:00:00
US Dollar DXY Watching Short-End Treasury Yields and Advanced Q3 GDP
US Dollar DXY Watching Short-End Treasury Yields and Advanced Q3 GDP
2021-10-28 10:11:00
US Tech 100
US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Mixed