USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazilian Central Bank Raises Selic Rate by 1.5%

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-28 00:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels
2021-10-27 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-27 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-28 00:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY Correction to Persist Amid Weakness in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New Zealand's Hipkins says Christchurch at alert level 2 - BBG
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (23/OCT) Actual: ¥-604.5B Previous: ¥1225.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-27
  • 🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY (SEP) Actual: -0.6% Expected: -2.3% Previous: -3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Retail Sales YoY (SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.3% Previous: -3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-27
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (23/OCT) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-27
  • Further your trading knowledge and gain informed market analyses from our expert analysts @CVecchioFX and @PaulRobinsonFX on Gold with our free Q4 guide, available today. https://t.co/b9XwwYS9uJ #Dailyfxguides $XAU https://t.co/wqawXGmlOU
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Debelle Speech due at 23:40 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-27
  • RT @mcastellano44: The policy rate in Brazil is on its way to reaching double-digit levels early next year following today’s decision and f…
  • Took a deep dive into #macro, trading psychology, yield curves, the #Fed, #robinhood earnings and so much more with @victorJ0NES today! 90 minutes of market nerd-out, for your viewing pleasure - https://t.co/hmJJNPumjI
  • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones may keep rising as the majority of retail traders remain net-short the indices. Shooting Star candlestick patterns emerged in both, watch for follow-through. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/z7s0AYmAiU https://t.co/2SWVC4wi6D
USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazilian Central Bank Raises Selic Rate by 1.5%

USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazilian Central Bank Raises Selic Rate by 1.5%

Brendan Fagan,

Brazilian Real, BRL, USD/BRL, Inflation, Brazil Central Bank – Talking Points

  • Selic rate rises from 6.25% to 7.75%, largest rate hike in two decades
  • BCB highlights fiscal framework as risk for unanchored inflation expectations
  • Bank expects rate hike “of the same magnitude” at its next policy meeting
Advertisement

The Central Bank of Brazil raised the nation’s benchmark Selic rate by 150 basis points on Wednesday, the bank’s largest hike in nearly two decades. Plans for additional fiscal spending have threatened longer-run inflation expectations, with the current framework “elevating the risk that long-term expectations become unanchored.” The Central Bank of Brazil also noted that market participants should expect a rate hike “of the same magnitude” at the next policy meeting.

USD/BRL Daily Chart

USD/BRL Points Lower as Brazilian Central Bank Raises Selic Rate by 1.5%

Chart created with TradingView

The Brazilian Real has been under pressure of late as the government announced its intention to ignore spending rules and increase payments to those who are struggling. Additional fiscal stimulus may continue to pile pressure on central bank policy makers, as policy continues to tighten at a robust pace to combat rampant inflation. Central bank officials had previously announced their intention for a 100 basis point (bps) hike at this month’s meeting, but were forced into more aggressive action as the fiscal framework in the country shifted.

The Central Bank of Brazil had not hiked rates by more than 100 basis points since 2002, with the most recent policy move signaling the BCB’s intention to deliver on its pledge of returning inflation to the bank’s target. Consumer price increases remain well above the bank’s year end target of 3.75%, and the monetary tightening phase may continue to pick up pace as the bank looks to restore confidence in the near and medium-term prospects of the Brazilian economy.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision
2021-10-27 19:46:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?
2021-10-27 17:23:00
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
2021-10-27 14:20:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR