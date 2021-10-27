Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels
2021-10-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-27 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-27 19:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY Correction to Persist Amid Weakness in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.13% France 40: -0.22% US 500: -0.44% Wall Street: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iLp3nl078Y
  • #Sterling Technical Forecast: $GBPUSD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2021/10/27/Sterling-Technical-Forecast-GBP-USD-Coils-at-52-Week-Moving-Average-British-Pound-Outlook-MBTS10.html https://t.co/HMF0AqA1Q8
  • The BOC's rate decision today proved as hawkish as forecasts insinuate. Most interesting pair for this was $GBPCAD where it is hawkish expectation vs hawkish expectation https://t.co/yh3fDNYiKZ
  • WTI continues to retreat, down over 2.5% on the day and currently trading just north of $82 $CL_F https://t.co/GmtrXNH1Hf
  • USD strength present throughout the NY session, but the US Dollar Index continues to find stiff resistance at the 94 level $USD $DXY https://t.co/nZFjtFbG4O
  • Euro is down more than 0.2% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with EUR/USD trading just above support heading into the European Central Bank interest rate decision tomorrow. Get your $EURUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/a9tikztYFj https://t.co/uztfGSoYvW
  • Nasdaq 100 is not sure whether it wants to close at a record high, but the NDX-SPX ratio has jumped sharply today on the tech index's 0.9% rally https://t.co/fUMvv9mtZ8
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.33% Silver: 0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1qRqMHuB6V
  • The recent AUD/JPY rally appears to be stalling below 86.000, with the pair relatively flat on the session $AUDJPY https://t.co/xfNKmmhJdq
  • #Euro Technical Forecast: $EURUSD Pressured into #ECB- Breakout Levels - https://t.co/RG2nfQrqsF https://t.co/ceYY2Dk1Eo
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Canadian Dollar Outlook:

  • USD/CAD fell to critical support as sentiment remained mixed
  • BoC (Bank of Canada) holds rates steady at 0.25, FOMC now at the forefront of risk sentiment
  • USD/CAD remains in a confluent zone

The Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) currently remains steady against major currency pairs after the bank of Canada rate decision came in line with expectations, holding rates steady at 0.25%

To learn more about how to trade USD/CAD , check out ourDailyFX Educationsection.

With commodity prices on the rise, the Canadian dollar has managed to regain confidence against the greenback, finding support at the 1.23 mark.

However, in anticipation of the FOMC meeting minutes expected to take place next week, USD/CAD may continue to trade within a well-defined range, at least for now.

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

After a strong downtrend from the September high, USD/CAD prices have recently rebounded off of the October low at 1.200, allowing bulls to drive prices higher, towards the upper bound of the descending trendline, currently holding as resistance for the imminent move.

With prices currently testing the key psychological level of 1.240, the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) remains below the zero line on the daily time-frame, a possible indication that bearish continuation may be probable if USD bulls can regain control of the systemic, prominent trend.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD remains rangebound after BoC rate decision

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?
2021-10-27 17:23:00
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
2021-10-27 14:20:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
USD Faces Short-Term Month-End Hurdle, AUD/USD Topside Struggles
USD Faces Short-Term Month-End Hurdle, AUD/USD Topside Struggles
2021-10-27 11:01:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
USDOLLAR