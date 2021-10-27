Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Pressured into ECB- Breakout Levels
2021-10-27 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
2021-10-27 14:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Lofty Levels as US Dollar Softens on Rising Inflation and Yields. Where to for WTI?
2021-10-27 05:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Dow Jones Ekes Out Record Close as Earnings Boost Optimism. Will the Rally Continue?
2021-10-26 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at 52-Week Moving Average
2021-10-27 18:01:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-10-27 17:05:00
USD/JPY Correction to Persist Amid Weakness in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-27 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro Technical Forecast: $EURUSD Pressured into #ECB- Breakout Levels - https://t.co/RG2nfQrqsF https://t.co/ceYY2Dk1Eo
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.05%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j6NdfK7lpf
  • A day full of meetings and I've always had one eye fixed on this $GOOG rally. Last nights afterhours reticence didn't do this stock (and MSFT) justice. Impressive https://t.co/tEwaqSt5lm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.29% US 500: 0.22% France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aH5WxfeKWP
  • RT @DeItaone: *Natural Gas Jumps 4.3% to Session-High $6.134 Ahead of Contract Expiration
  • Bitcoin prices have recently pulled-back from the recent high, at around $67,000 after the release of the futures ETF last week. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/XyzhVzbuZ6 https://t.co/0THpHEKyRC
  • Billionaire tax out apparently https://t.co/ec6T1BayyW
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 75 counterparties take $1.433 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/0yeHFJVUuf
  • video from today's webinar embedded in this article - US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2021/10/27/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EURUSD-GBPUSD-USDJPY-USD-CAD.html https://t.co/Lg0pgvSynj
  • The US 10-year Treasury yield is sharply lower on the day, trading right through 1.60% $ZN_F $ZB_F https://t.co/HYkhqJUpIJ
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Outlook:

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices pull back slightly after climbing to a fresh ATH
  • Fundamentals continue to weigh on risk sentiment
  • Technical factors continue to support the upward trajectory, at least for now

Bitcoin prices have recently pulled-back from the recent high, at around $67,000 after the release of the futures ETF last week.

With inflationary pressures on the rise, low global interest rates have resulted in an increase in the institutional adoption of digital assets which have supported the upward trajectory pertaining to digital assets since last year.

To learn more about fundamental analysis, check out the DailyFX education section

However, as major cryptocurrency’s continue to face scrutiny from China and other regulators, an increase in geopolitical tensions and the release of high impact economic data (inflation data, GDP figures and unemployment) may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After climbing to a new ATH, failure for bulls to drive prices to the key psychological level of $70,000 enabled the bears to drive prices back towards the $60,000 level.

With markets now pricing in the potential of rate hikes, technical factors continue to weigh on BTC/USD, at least for now.

At the time of writing, BTC/USD currently continues to test the key psychological level of $60,000 which continues to provide both support and resistance for the pair.

Meanwhile, on the daily time-frame, prices have now fallen below the 50-day moving average with a MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) crossover above the zero line, suggestive that further downside may be expected provided that the MACD crosses below the line.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Boom or Bust as Prices Retreat From ATH?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin Key Levels

In order for bullish continuation to be possible, Bitcoin bulls will need to break back above both the $62,000 mark and the prior high of around $65,000

Contrary to this, bears will need to drive prices below $54,000 which could result in a retest of $50,000

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
2021-10-27 14:20:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
USD Faces Short-Term Month-End Hurdle, AUD/USD Topside Struggles
USD Faces Short-Term Month-End Hurdle, AUD/USD Topside Struggles
2021-10-27 11:01:00
EUR/GBP Likely to be Choppy as BOE-ECB Risks Unfold
EUR/GBP Likely to be Choppy as BOE-ECB Risks Unfold
2021-10-27 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin