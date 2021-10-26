Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPJPY hit overnight, ascending triangle breakout was up > 100 pips but now starting to pullback a bit https://t.co/0L7K19NycO https://t.co/kaysu3RD5T
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/BZqq16zJ2F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.69%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LwsAG33fLP
  • Citi/YouGov 1 Year Ahead UK inflation expectations 4.4%
  • What are the Market cycles? How are currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact forex trading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/EyLd9SnS6X
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.32% Oil - US Crude: -0.39% Silver: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fJvjnnHwSM
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3ifk1D0PEr
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.80% FTSE 100: 0.59% France 40: 0.42% US 500: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rwk2JpaUFO
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @nickcawley1 on $GBP with our free Q4 market analysis available today.https://t.co/upAUgK4jC9 #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/LpuccpnXlx
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar looking at the charts of all the major assets, what's on the calendar this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you're free ... https://t.co/12WSE91ZdO
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues

Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Cryptos attract investors looking for higher returns
  • BTC/USD and ETH/USD resume uptrend after healthy pullback
Advertisement

Cryptocurrencies have seen another positive start to the week, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets. There are also a few catching headlines out there that would seemingly be positive for the digital coins, ranging from the announcement that Mastercard will offer clients on their payment network the integration of crypto into their products, to the speculation that China may be looking into reversing its ban on Bitcoin mining after most miners fled to the US. There is also the news that Elon Musk has confirmed his crypto holding as being solely Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin, boosting their valuation.

But cryptos have been outperforming for the last month as they were taking advantage of displaced funds from weakening equities. This divergence in the face of stagflation concerns has allowed cryptos to attract investors looking for higher returns given stocks remain at all-time highs with uncertain short-term outlooks. Bitcoin is up over 50% since the beginning of the new quarter, breaking to a new all-time high at $66,987. I would expect there to be some sort of “FOMO” drive behind the recent moves, but the push higher does seem to be more sustainable than in previous breakouts, so I expect the momentum to build further.

That said, it’s not unusual that we’ve seen some consolidation over the last few sessions as traders gather their thoughts on where to go next. The recent pullback from here is a healthy way to gather momentum as the push higher will need to build support along the way, and buying the dip is probably the best way to go around this. The $60,000 mark seems like a good area of short-term support and as long as BTC/USD is able to keep above $57,000 over the next few days, I expect the coin to continue pushing towards the $70,000 mark over the coming week or two.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues

Following in Bitcoin’s footsteps, Ether has also seen a strong rally over the last month but the altcoin has failed to reach a new all-time high, coming in just $9 shy last Thursday. The pullback since then has been slightly less deep than with BTC so ETH/USD is now attempting to close the gap once again. The last few sessions have seen higher lows which is a good sign that buyers remain in control whilst staying above the ascending trendline support, now resting just above the $4,000 mark. Longer-term support remains between 3,379 and 3,500, where the 50-day SMA is converging, whilst short-term resistance may continue to cap momentum above $4,350.

ETH/USDDaily chart

Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues

How to Read a Candlestick Chart

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Positive, Stocks Benefit While US Dollar Eases | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive, Stocks Benefit While US Dollar Eases | Webinar
2021-10-26 11:30:00
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD
2021-10-26 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
2021-10-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum