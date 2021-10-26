Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPJPY hit overnight, ascending triangle breakout was up > 100 pips but now starting to pullback a bit https://t.co/0L7K19NycO https://t.co/kaysu3RD5T
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/BZqq16zJ2F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.69%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LwsAG33fLP
  • Citi/YouGov 1 Year Ahead UK inflation expectations 4.4%
  • What are the Market cycles? How are currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact forex trading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/EyLd9SnS6X
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.32% Oil - US Crude: -0.39% Silver: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fJvjnnHwSM
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3ifk1D0PEr
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.80% FTSE 100: 0.59% France 40: 0.42% US 500: 0.37% Wall Street: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Rwk2JpaUFO
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @nickcawley1 on $GBP with our free Q4 market analysis available today.https://t.co/upAUgK4jC9 #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/LpuccpnXlx
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar looking at the charts of all the major assets, what's on the calendar this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you're free ... https://t.co/12WSE91ZdO
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Canadian inflation is at an 18-year high.
  • Bank of Canada to expand on bond reinvestments.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The latest Bank of Canada (BoC) rate decision is likely to leave all policy levers untouched tomorrow, but commentary from BoC governor Tiff Macklem on inflation and the central bank’s bond-buying program will need to be closely followed as price pressures soar in Canada. Inflation is currently running at 4.4%, an 18-year high, with the latest data from Statistics Canada showing that prices rose in all eight major components, with transportation and gasoline contributing the most to increase. Governor Macklem’s comments on inflation, and various supply pressures and bottlenecks, will go a long way to driving the path of the Canadian dollar over the next few weeks.

The BoC is also expected to continue to trim back its bond-buying program and enter what governor Macklem calls the ‘reinvestment phase’ where the central bank keeps its bond holdings stable and only buys enough bonds to replace those that are maturing. This will tighten monetary conditions, nudging bond yields higher, but it is unlikely that it will be enough to contain the current level of inflation. Governor Macklem may also suggest that the central bank may bring forward interest rate hikes from Q2 to Q1 2022 if the current level of economic slack has been sufficiently absorbed.

USD/CAD has broken out of its multi-week downtrend and is currently treading water ahead of Wednesday’s BoC meeting. The sell-off from the September 20 high has been fairly relentless with the pair losing over six big figures in just over one month. The chart remains mildly negative, despite the trend breakout, with all three simple moving averages in a bearish set-up. The October 21 multi-week low at 1.2288 may soon be revisited.

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Daily Price Chart October 26, 2021

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Bank of Canada will Drive the Next Move in USD/CAD

Retail trader data show 75.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.00% higher than yesterday and 8.29% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.14% lower than yesterday and 6.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias

What is your view on the USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Positive, Stocks Benefit While US Dollar Eases | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive, Stocks Benefit While US Dollar Eases | Webinar
2021-10-26 11:30:00
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
USD Sold, GBP/USD Flips Net Long & CAD Buying Boosted – COT Report
2021-10-26 11:00:00
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues
Crypto Update: Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Aim for ATH as Rally Continues
2021-10-26 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
2021-10-26 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish