Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
2021-10-25 15:22:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Gain for Fourth Day in a Row as Traders Await Key Earnings
2021-10-25 20:30:00
2021-10-25 20:30:00
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
2021-10-25 20:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-25 21:30:00
2021-10-25 21:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
2021-10-25 17:46:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
2021-10-25 15:22:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
2021-10-25 15:22:00
US Dollar Price Action Set-Up: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-25 08:00:00
2021-10-25 08:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Real Time News
  • SEC GETS PATH TO REIN IN STABLECOINS AS U.S. WEIGHS NEW RULES - BBG
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Nasdaq 100 Leads Monday Rebound as Facebook Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings $NDX $NQ_F $FB $AAPL $AMZN $MSFT https://t.co/mA9…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1kZMt4QHZD
  • I know everyone is focused on mega tech earnings this week, but companies in the E&P space should post great results amid strong oil and natural gas prices. Two names I'm watching closely: $MTDR & $AR...very bullish on both companies and expecting a large upside move post earning
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.94% Gold: 0.77% Oil - US Crude: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DwAerXQVm8
  • $FB up ~4.5% after hours despite the miss on revenue. That $50 bln share buyback plan no doubt helped... https://t.co/jqzi1A2gBw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.75%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.02%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/jelYl0KZT8
  • A strong rebound off of the August low ($61.74) has thus far allowed bulls to gain control of the systemic, prominent trend as supply constraints continue to weigh on oil and gas prices. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/h4lwvLhOFq https://t.co/Iv61vZ69rQ
  • Facebook Earnings Summary: Revenue: $29.01 B vs. $29.45 B est. EPS: $3.22 vs. $3.17 est. $FB
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.09% FTSE 100: 0.04% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.00% France 40: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Jx7qsonknt
Nasdaq 100 Leads Monday Rebound as Facebook Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings

Nasdaq 100 Leads Monday Rebound as Facebook Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, Tesla, Facebook Earnings, Federal Reserve – Talking Points

  • Facebook earnings beat estimates, but revenue and guidance comes up short
  • Tesla shares surge on announcement of 100k car deal with rental company Hertz
  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft also report this week with FOMC next week

US equities pushed higher on Monday as markets prepare for a big week of megacap tech earnings. Energy shares outperformed on the day as WTI briefly traded above $85 before retreating. Tesla set the tone for the session, rising by more than 12.5% following the announcement of a deal with the rental car company Hertz. Hertz announced it would purchase 100,000 Tesla cars, another tailwind for the company following last week’s blowout earnings report. Shares of Tesla traded over the $1,000 barrier, taking the market capitalization of the company above $1 trillion.

Facebook reported mixed results for the third quarter, with revenue figures and forward guidance both falling short of analyst estimates. Despite disappointing revenue data, bottom line earnings did beat the consensus estimate. Monthly active users also came in lower than expected, but despite the mixed results, Facebook shares traded marginally higher in the afterhours session.

Facebook Earnings Summary:

  • Revenue: $29.01 billion vs. $29.45 billion est.
  • Earnings per Share (EPS): $3.22 vs. $3.17 est.
  • Monthly Active Users: 2.91 billion vs. 2.93 billion est.

Facebook Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Leads Monday Rebound as Facebook Posts Mixed Q3 Earnings

Chart created with TradingView

Market participants certainly have an action packed week ahead, with Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet all set to report earnings this week following Facebook. What could be a “make or break” week for equity markets comes before next week’s FOMC policy meeting as near-term event risk remains elevated. With inflation on the mind of many, both the Federal Reserve and market participants may look to corporate guidance for any clues as to the nature of current price pressures, and whether they truly are just “transitory.”

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

