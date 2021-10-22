News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
2021-10-22 15:00:00
EUR/USD Eyeing Former YTD Low, EUR/GBP Maintains Range, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-10-22 08:26:00
2021-10-22 08:26:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside
2021-10-21 03:00:00
2021-10-21 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
2021-10-20 17:30:00
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
2021-10-22 15:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-10-21 12:30:00
2021-10-21 12:30:00
News
Spot Gold (XAU/USD), ECB & S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-22 15:00:00
2021-10-22 15:00:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-22 08:30:00
2021-10-22 08:30:00
News
British Pound Outlook Undecided after BoE's Inflation Warning and Mixed UK Data
2021-10-22 09:30:00
2021-10-22 09:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: DXY, USD/CAD & GBP/USD Levels
2021-10-21 19:00:00
2021-10-21 19:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate on Track for Three-Day Decline as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-22 15:00:00
2021-10-22 15:00:00
Japanese Yen, US Dollar Gain Amid Inflation Woes. Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Reverse?
2021-10-22 00:30:00
2021-10-22 00:30:00
US Dollar Correction Persists, US PMIs Mixed

Justin McQueen, Strategist

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Softer Manufacturing Sector Offset By Services
  • USD Hovers Over Weekly Lows

Markit PMI Misses Expectations

Much like in Europe, flash PMIs in October were mixed as a softer manufacturing sector had been offset by the more important services sector. Once again, supply bottlenecks had continued to weigh on manufacturers, while services saw a revival as the spread of the Delta variant eased. Additionally, there were more encouraging signs for the labour market with hiring picking up as firms had expanded capacity to meet rising demand.

US PMI Turning Higher on Resurgent Services Sector

US Dollar Correction Persists, US PMIs Mixed

Source: Refinitiv

USD Reaction Muted

As I highlighted last week, the USD had been at risk from a reversal given how long the market had been on dollars. For now, the softer USD looks to be more profit-taking as opposed to the beginning of a bear trend. That said, eyes are on weekly lows at 93.50 and should the dollar close below, this pullback may have more to run.

US Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

US Dollar Correction Persists, US PMIs Mixed

Source: Refinitiv

