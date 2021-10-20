News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast – Limited Upside as US Treasury Yields Continue to Climb
2021-10-20 09:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels
2021-10-20 16:00:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
2021-10-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-20 12:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
2021-10-20 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • FDA approves Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid booster shots - BBG $MRNA $JNJ
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.57% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s6QjvuMoVM
  • Fed's Mester: - My inflation forecast for this year has been revised - My expectations are that bottlenecks will last longer than originally expected
  • Fed's Mester: - Interest rate hikes are not coming anytime soon - As asset purchases slow down, we will have time to assess inflation and employment
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.66% Gold: 0.67% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vFDDklTKD3
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.48%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ojedFqGrS2
  • The FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks is in a good position to climb further, helped by Wall Street strength. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/DMsdDCgvLr https://t.co/CAdKQ1ENwv
  • $TSLA is down approximately -0.7% in after hours of trade despite beating expectations on EPS ($1.86 vs $1.67 expected) and revenues ($13.76bln vs $13.91bln expected)
  • $CSX is up approximately 2.7% afterhours which would put us at a record high for the stock if we open in this area tomorrow
  • $CSX - the transportation company that reflects on broader economic activity and supply chains - beat expectations with its earnings update $0.43 versus $0.38 expected on a stronger revenue of $3.29bln vs $3.06bln
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Tesla, Q3 Earnings, Supply Chain – Talking Points

  • Tesla Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock unchanged after hours
  • Supply chain issues a key focus for this evening’s earnings call
  • CEO Elon Musk may or may not appear on today’s call

Tesla reported a third-quarter earnings report that exceeded analysts’ expectations Wednesday, with earnings per share (EPS) dropping at $1.86 versus an expected $1.59 on an adjusted basis. Revenue also beat at $13.76 billion versus $13.63 billion expected. The strong numbers come amid a constrained supply chain, which includes a chip shortage that is impacting other automakers.

However, Tesla is more vertically integrated than other large automakers. That gives the company better control of its supply chain, which likely allowed Tesla to limit the downside impacts that are plaguing the industry. Earlier, Tesla reported 241,300 electric vehicle deliveries, with a total production volume of 237,823 for the third quarter.

Despite the upbeat earnings report, the stock price was slightly lower in after-hours trading. Investors will be keenly focused on this evening’s earnings call. Elon Musk earlier this year said he would no longer lead the calls, which has investors speculating over his attendance. If Mr. Musk does jump on the call, it could spur some excitement and speak to his direct hands-on involvement.

Investors will be focused on how Tesla is handling supply chain disruptions, regulatory scrutiny, and its future product lineup. The highly-anticipated Cybertruck’s rollout was postponed earlier this year, with a new production start date in the latter half of next year. Its semitrailer rig is also delayed, speaking to the logistical hurdles facing auto companies during the pandemic.

Tesla Technical Outlook

Prices have rallied hard since the May swing low, with the stock now approaching its 2021 high at 900.40. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently flashing a warning signal, with the oscillator cooling within overbought territory. Traders may be keen to take profit given the gains seen over the last few months. A drop back to the 9-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) may occur. A deeper pullback could see a test of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 823.17.

Tesla Daily Chart

tesla chart

Chart created with TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

