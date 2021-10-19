Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tech Stocks Continue Higher as Netflix Posts Strong Q3 Results

Nasdaq 100 Index, Netflix, US Treasury Yields, Corporate Earnings – Talking Points

Netflix beats consensus estimates for earnings, subscriber growth

Nasdaq 100 gains yet again as sentiment continues to improve

US Treasury Yields continue to march higher, 10-year reaches high of 1.64%

Netflix shares gained in the after hours session following an impressive earnings release for the third quarter. The streaming behemoth beat the consensus earnings estimate and also posted strong paid subscriber growth.

Revenues: $7.48 billion vs $7.48 billion est.

Earnings per Share (EPS): $3.19 vs $2.56 est.

Paid Subscriber Growth: 4.4 million vs 3.84 million est.

The strong release from Netflix was bolstered by strong guidance for Q4, with company executives touching on a collection of content that has been delayed for the latter stages of 2021. The company also commented on its recent push into gaming, revealing that testing has begun across various markets, but the project remains in its infancy.

Netflix Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Following some notable gyrations during September, US equity indices have made significant pushes back toward all-time highs. Despite the US 10-year Treasury yield spiking to its highest level since May, tech stocks continued to move higher. Sentiment remains high as market participants now cast an eye to the corporate earnings season. With the seasonality effects and the potential for a strong slate of corporate earnings, major US indices may continue to stretch higher and retrace all of September’s decline.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter