EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil, Copper Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil Tests 2014 Levels as the Energy Crisis Intensifies
2021-10-19 17:32:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coil Continues After 1800 Res Rejection
2021-10-19 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tech Stocks Continue Higher as Netflix Posts Strong Q3 Results

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100 Index, Netflix, US Treasury Yields, Corporate Earnings – Talking Points

  • Netflix beats consensus estimates for earnings, subscriber growth
  • Nasdaq 100 gains yet again as sentiment continues to improve
  • US Treasury Yields continue to march higher, 10-year reaches high of 1.64%

Netflix shares gained in the after hours session following an impressive earnings release for the third quarter. The streaming behemoth beat the consensus earnings estimate and also posted strong paid subscriber growth.

  • Revenues:$7.48 billion vs $7.48 billion est.
  • Earnings per Share (EPS): $3.19 vs $2.56 est.
  • Paid Subscriber Growth: 4.4 million vs 3.84 million est.

The strong release from Netflix was bolstered by strong guidance for Q4, with company executives touching on a collection of content that has been delayed for the latter stages of 2021. The company also commented on its recent push into gaming, revealing that testing has begun across various markets, but the project remains in its infancy.

Netflix Daily Chart

Chart created with TradingView

Following some notable gyrations during September, US equity indices have made significant pushes back toward all-time highs. Despite the US 10-year Treasury yield spiking to its highest level since May, tech stocks continued to move higher. Sentiment remains high as market participants now cast an eye to the corporate earnings season. With the seasonality effects and the potential for a strong slate of corporate earnings, major US indices may continue to stretch higher and retrace all of September’s decline.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

